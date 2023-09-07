Allison Holker’s Kids Are Twinning With tWitch on First Day of School: PHOTOS

Allison Holker’s three kids, Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia, have kicked off the 2023 school year.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” pro saw her little ones off on their first day of school — the first school year that they’ve began without their dad, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died in December 2022.

Holker’s oldest, Weslie, kicked off her sophomore year of high school.

“Zaia started preschool, Maddox 2nd grade and Weslie a sophomore. Watching them each walk in with so much confidence, joy and bravery is something special! Proud mommy Moment,” Holker captioned a post on August 30, 2023.

Fans reacted to the photos of Holker’s kids in the comments section of the post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Allison Holker Fans Think That Maddox & Zaia Look Just Like tWitch

Dozens of fans commented on Holker’s Instagram post, and many said that both Maddox and Zaia look like their dad.

“Maddox is his father’s twin,” one person wrote.

“Baby girl looking exactly like her daddy! They are all very precious and I’m certain you are as proud of them as your Instagram fam are of you,” someone else added.

“Stunning all of you. Your son is his daddy’s twin,” a third comment read.

“What beautiful pictures that will become memories. Maddox looks exactly like his daddy!!! They are both such cuties. And you a wonderful mom. We got you Allison. We are with you in spirit and living you and your wonderful resilient children,” a fourth Instagram user said.

tWitch was found dead by apparent suicide in a motel not too far from the home he shared with Holker and their kids.

“No one had any inkling that he was low. He didn’t want people to know. He just wanted to be everyone’s Superman and protector,” Holker told People magazine in May 2023.

Allison Holker Has Credited Her Kids With Being Strong

In the aftermath of her husband’s death, Holker remained dedicated to raising her children and being there for them. They all went through the healing process together, and Holker’s kids really kept her going.

“I could allow myself to go to a really dark place right now, and that would be valid and fine. But I want to choose a different way for myself and the kids,” she told People magazine.

In May 2023, Holker posted a tribute to her kids in a caption on Instagram.

“Being a mother is the greatest gift of my life. I couldn’t be more grateful to wake every morning and see their beautiful faces. Seeing their growth, their perseverance and sharing in the smiles and laughter helps me push through for every single day,” Holker wrote on Mother’s Day.

“I will protect my babies with everything I got. We are enduring some thing I could’ve never imagined, but we are pushing forward together every day,” she added.

In the time since, Holker has been making memories with her kids, even taking them to Disney World in Orlando, Florida, for some summer fun before school started.

“Beautiful memories being created,” she captioned an Instagram post in April 2023.

READ NEXT: OG DWTS Pro Confirms He’s Out for Season 32