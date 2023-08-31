OG DWTS Pro Confirms He’s Out for Season 32

Another “Dancing With the Stars” pro has announced that he won’t be a part of season 32 when it returns to television in the fall.

There has been quite a bit of curiosity surrounding the new season, and we now know that Louis van Amstel will not be competing.

“Are you going to be on Dancing with the Stars this fall ? You’re my favourite dancer!” someone asked van Amstel on August 30, 2023.

“Thank you for saying that. I am not doing this coming season. Hopefully again in 2024,” he responded.

The full cast is expected to be revealed on “Good Morning America” on September 13, 2023.

Fans Reacted to Louis Van Amstel Saying He Won’t Be Back for Season 32

Van Amstel appeared on the very first season of “Dancing With the Stars” and has competed intermittently over the years. He has never won a Mirrorball Trophy despite being a fan favorite. Reaction to him not returning for season 32 reflects just how much fans love to watch him dance on the show.

“Awwwwww I was hoping to see him again :( That kinda solves the male pro mystery though,” one person commented on a Reddit thread about van Amstel’s DWTS fate.

“I’d hope he’d be considered for 2024 but yeah I’m super bummed about it, it was lovely to see him back, and I also have to say, I think his Technique was one of the strongest overall out of the pros,” someone else added.

“Noooo!!!! I would have loved to have seen him come back. Oh well. At least we will have a better idea with the last male pro spot now. I’m assuming it’s gonna be Sasha then,” a third Redditor wrote.

“That’s a real bummer. It was great to have him back last season. So I’m assuming this means that our list of male pros will remain the same. I wonder if we will get any more opt outs soon?? As of right now the only pros who I’m not sure will be returning are Dani and Peta,” read a fourth response.

Mark Ballas, Lindsay Arnold & Witney Carson Are Not Returning for Season 32

Van Amstel is not the first pro to share that he won’t be on season 32.

Back in March 2023, longtime pro Mark Ballas — who won the Mirrorball Trophy on season 31 — announced his decision to retire from “Dancing With the Stars” while on the show’s live tour.

“I just want to finish this by saying that this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I’m coming to a close tonight. This is gonna be my last dance. I had the best time ever this season, and this freestyle was a great way to finish it off. … Thank you guys for a lifetime of memories,” he can be heard saying in a video shared on Twitter.

Ballas has not shared this news publicly nor has he shared his decision on social media.

However, both Lindsay Arnold and Witney Carson have both publicly shared their decisions to sit out season 31. Both women gave birth to their second children in May 2023 and want to be at home with their families.

