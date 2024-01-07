Former DWTS Pro Ready to Turn the Page Following Tragedy: ‘I Will Keep Dancing Through’

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Allison Holker is looking forward to turning the page in 2024. A little more than one year after losing her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Holker shared her plans for the new year.

“2024 … A fresh start and new beginnings. Life is something that we choose to experience and I want to live as much life as I can,” she captioned an Instagram post on January 2, 2023.

“One thing I know, is that I cant control everything that happens to me or around me but I can choose the way I walk through life and I choose to hold my head high and keep walking forward. I will keep dancing through. I allow myself the chance to evolve and accept Gods plan. When we are given a divine purpose we must embrace it and learn to love it! So I commit to showing up everyday for myself, my kids and my new life! 2024 I’m ready,” she added.

Allison Holker Received Love & Support From Friends & Fans

Holker, who has three children, was married to Boss from 2013 until he died by suicide in December 2022. She has focused on her kids to get her through some of the hardest times of her life, but appears to be ready to take the next step in her healing process.

Many Instagram users showed Holker love and several even let her know that she’s been an inspiration to them.

“You are inspiring so many with your resolute strength and grace through adversity. Always rooting for you to triumph over the tough times and I can’t wait to see what 2024 has in store for you,” one person wrote.

“What strength. You are a role model for us suicide survivors, thank you,” someone else said.

“I recently lost my husband to an accidental overdose. Watching you from afar, I admire your bravery and courage to find meaning in your loss. Thank you for being a light,” a third comment read.

“Your kids are so lucky they have you for their mom. Not every kid gets this version of their parent after something tragic happens. You are teaching them how to keep moving and not sink,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Allison Holker Sold the Home She Once Shared With tWitch

Several months after tWitch’s death, Holker decided to move out of the home they once shared together.

In December 2023, TMZ reported that the home sold for $3.5 million. Holker and Boss bought the Encino-area in 2019. According to the Robb Report, Holker purchased a new home in Studio City in October 2023.

“Newly built in 2023, the two-story home boasts six bedrooms and seven baths a little more than 5,800 square feet of living space adorned throughout with hardwood floors, high ceilings, designer lighting and glass doors offering seamless indoor-outdoor environs. Amenities include a movie theater, fitness room and an office, as well as a separate guest house sporting a kitchenette and full bath,” the outlet reports.

Also in more recent months, Holker has allowed her passion for dance and movement to shine through and she’s been posting fun videos again on social media. While tWitch may never be far from her mind, Holker is doing what she needs to do to move forward in life for herself and for her family.

In 2024, Holker will also be back on television; she has joined the cast of “So You Think You Can Dance” as a judge.

