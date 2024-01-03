DWTS Champ Says 2023 Was a Year of ‘New Beginning’

Season 21 “Dancing With the Stars” champ Bindi Irwin sent out a message of positivity and gratitude to end 2023.

“2023 changed the trajectory of my entire life. I will forever live in awe and gratitude for this year of validation. With all my heart, thank you, to the people I love so dearly who gave me the opportunity to embark on a new beginning. You mean everything to me,” she captioned an Instagram post.

Earlier in the year, Irwin revealed that she underwent surgery after suffering with endometriosis for years. In the time since, she has talked about how much better her quality of life has been since the surgery — and her recent end of the year post reflects exactly that.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bindi Irwin Received Love & Support From Her Husband & Her Mom Amongst Others

After Irwin shared her candid thoughts, both her husband, Chandler Powell, and her mom, Terri Irwin, commented on her post to show their love and support.

“What a monumental year. I’m so excited for even more endometriosis-free adventures to come. It’s amazing to watch you blossom more and more. Grace and I love you so much,” read a message from Powell. Bindi Irwin responded to the message, letting Powell know that she loves him, too.

Bindi Irwin’s mom also commented on the Instagram post.

“So much changed in 2023. You conquered endometriosis, tackled many conservation projects, and best of all Grace is growing up to be such a brilliant and beautiful little girl. I love you all dearly and I’m incredibly excited for the adventures to come in 2024,” Terri Irwin said.

Bindi Irwin Shared Her Story With Fans in March

Back in March 2023, Irwin shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed. She explained that she had undergone major surgery for her endometriosis.

“For 10yrs I’ve struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea. Trying to remain a positive person & hide the pain has been a very long road. These last 10yrs have included many tests, doctors visits, scans, etc,” she wrote.

“A doctor told me it was simply something you deal with as a woman & I gave up entirely, trying to function through the pain. I didn’t find answers until a friend @lesliemosier helped set me on a path of regaining my life. I decided to undergo surgery for endometriosis. Going in for surgery was scary but I knew I couldn’t live like I was. Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain. To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst,” she continued.

“Things may look fine on the outside looking in through the window of someone’s life, however, that is not always the case. Please be gentle & pause before asking me (or any woman) when we’ll be having more children. After all that my body has gone through, I feel tremendously grateful that we have our gorgeous daughter. She feels like our family’s miracle,” she added.

