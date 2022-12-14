DWTS Pro Breaks Silence on Husband’s Death By Suicide

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Allison Holker has issued a statement about the death of her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, by suicide on Tuesday, December 13.

Here is what Holker said amidst this terrible tragedy:

Allison Holker Called Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss the ‘Backbone’ of Their Family

In a statement to People, Holker confirmed Boss’s death and said that he was the “backbone” of their family.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans,” said Holker.

She continued, “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Holker and Boss met on season seven of “So You Think You Can Dance.” They were married in 2013 and shared three children — daughter Weslie, 14, from Holker’s previous relationship and whom Boss adopted, and son Maddox, 6, and daugher Zaia, 3.

The couple, who just celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on December 10, performed together once on “Dancing With the Stars” before Holker became a pro for four seasons (seasons 19, 20, 21 and 23).

“Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you,” Holker concluded in the statement.

In addition to his success on “So You Think You Can Dance,” Boss was the in-house DJ for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” for eight years. He and Holker also hosted “Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings” for Disney Plus and Freeform, and he appeared in several films, including “Magic Mike XXL” and “Step Up All In.”

Boss Died From a Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

As first reported by TMZ, Boss was reported missing by his wife Holker on Tuesday, December 13. She went to a Los Angeles Police Department office and said that he left home without his car.

Later, the police received a 911 call from a local motel called the Oak Tree Inn and they found Boss dead in a room from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

In a follow-up report, TMZ reported that Boss checked into the motel, which was located less than a mile from the home he shared with wife Holker and their three children, on Monday, December 12. Employees at the motel said he checked in alone, had only a small bag with him and booked the room for one night. He did not appear distressed at the time.

According to Radar Online, when Boss missed his checkout on Tuesday morning, a housekeeper for the motel found him deceased in his room’s bathroom from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound and the manager dialed 911.

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or is in a crisis, please call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. These services are free and confidential.