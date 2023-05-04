DWTS Pro Admits She Has Not Danced Since Her Husband Died

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro is speaking out for the first time since her husband’s death. In an interview with People magazine, Allison Holker opened up about life after the sudden death of her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died by suicide in December 2022.

“It’s been really hard because I can’t understand what was happening in that moment ,” Holker told the outlet, referring to when Boss took his own life. She went on to say that she’s been experiencing quite a wide range of emotions since losing her husband. At the end of the day, however, she wants the world to remember the light that he was.

“Stephen brought so much joy to this world, and he deserves to be remembered as the beautiful man he was,” she said.

There’s one thing that Holker hasn’t been able to do since losing Boss, however, and that’s dance.

Here’s what you need to know:

Allison Holker & Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Met on ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

Holker and Boss first laid eyes on each other when they both appeared on “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2010.

“She says she made the first move. I was completely oblivious to it. I’m really thickheaded,” Boss told Dance Spirit in 2012. The two dated for three years before exchanging vows in California in 2013. From there, they decided to grow their family and they continued building their lives together.

One thing that fans loved to see was Holker and Boss dancing together. The two would often put together choreographed dances that they would share on social media.

“HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE !!! With my lover @sir_twitch_alot,” read the caption on the last dance video that Holker shared on Instagram prior to Boss’ death.

And while dancing is her passion, it’s the one thing that Holker says that she hasn’t done since her husband died.

“Dancing with him was so special,” she told People. “I haven’t danced yet. That’s gonna be a big step for me, but I know that I’ll get there. He’s guiding me on this path,” she added.

Allison Holker Has Been Focused on Her Kids

Holker may still be picking up the pieces, but she is doing her very best to move on and to be strong for her kids. She has a daughter named Weslie from a previous relationship and also two younger children, Maddox and Zaia, from her marriage to Boss.

“I could allow myself to go to a really dark place right now, and that would be valid and fine. But I want to choose a different way for myself and the kids,” she told People. And her kids have been resilient, too.

On March 3, 2023, Holker shared a photo of herself with all three of her kids.

“My loves we are stronger than you could ever imagine. And we will stand strong together as a unit, and find the courage to hold each other up. I will be here for you every step of the way through the highs and lows, the ups and the downs. I will protect and I will guide, I will be a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, I will have mom jokes ready for when you need a good laugh. The love and light inside our hearts will still shine. I love you forever and always,” she captioned the Instagram post.

Holker competed on four seasons of “Dancing With the Stars.” Her last was in 2016. It’s unknown if she would consider a return to the show.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.

