Allison Holker & Daughter Weslie Embrace Evening ‘We Will Remember Forever’

For former “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Allison Holker, the past year has been one full of major adjustments. Her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, died on December 13, 2022 by suicide, leaving Holker and their three children behind.

In the months since Boss’ death, Holker has been navigating a lot of “firsts” in her new life without her husband by her side. Many DWTS fans loved watching Holker and Boss dance together, for example, and it was only near the end of August that she shared a new video of her dancing on her Instagram page.

Holker has started working out again, and she has also chosen a few select public events to attend since Boss’ death as well. Recently, she embraced a big event with her teenage daughter, Weslie, and it looked like it was a blast for them.

Here’s what you need to know:

Allison Holker & Weslie Had ‘The Most Incredible Night’

On September 5, Holker took to Instagram to share highlights from her big night. The former “Dancing with the Stars” pro attended the Beyonce concert in Los Angeles with Weslie, and the ladies also hit up a pre-party event hosted by the bridal shop Azazie.

Holker shared an array of photos from both the Azazie event and the concert at the SoFi stadium. “The most incredible night at the @beyonce concert!!!” She thanked Azazie for including them in their event and gushed, “WESLIE and I absolutely loved it!! Amazing vibes, amazing company and an amazing show!!”

The former “Dancing with the Stars” pro also declared the evening was “Definitely a night we will remember forever!” Others who attended the pre-party included fellow former pro Sharna Burgess, Canadian singer Melissa Molinaro, dancer and influencer Miranda Derrick, influencer Liane V., and a host of others.

Many Fans Loved Seeing Holker So Happy

Holker and her daughter both went glam for the evening, choosing satin midi Azazie dresses for their big night out. Weslie wore the line’s “Glam Time” dress in pink with cutouts, and the “Dancing with the Stars” veteran went with the light blue, one-shoulder, two-piece “Trendsetter” ensemble.

Most of Holker’s Instagram followers loved the post and the outing the two gals shared.

“What a fabulous evening! It was a great mother daughter evening,” commented former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Jodie Sweetin. An Instagram post on Sweetin’s page reveals she attended the concert with one of her daughters, too.

“You are all stunning! So happy you and your daughter had a fun night,” a fan added.

“You are FIERCE in every single sense of the word 🔥❤️ LOVE YOU!” someone else declared.

“Looking amazing Alison, keep shining your light,” another supporter shared.

There were a handful of comments on Holker’s Instagram post that were quite critical. Those who were negative about Holker and her daughter having a fun night out together were generally blasted by her supporters, though.

One critic commented, “Im about unfollow you!!! How long ago did your husband pass and you and your family are celebrating like nothing and he died in a very tragic way… My opinion from a wife that truly loves her husband and kids!!”

“Wow I’d say she got over tWiches (sic) death quickly… she doesn’t even wear her wedding ring anymore,” read another person’s comment.

A woman who noted she lost her husband a month after tWitch’s death countered, “Allison has been a breath of fresh air and inspiration for me personally during my time of grief.” She added, “Grief journeys are incredibly unique. Let’s stop suggesting that one way is better than another. Grief shaming hurts… It’s her grief journey, not yours.”