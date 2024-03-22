DWTS Alum Cautions Others: ‘Don’t Be a Fool’ Like She Was

A“Dancing with the Stars” alum shared an emotional and reflective post on social media as she navigated an anniversary tied to her husband’s heartbreaking death. Amanda Kloots lost her husband Nick Cordero in 2020 after a lengthy hospital stay amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In her recent Instagram post, she reflected on how difficult that time was. She even bluntly told people, “Don’t be a fool. I was and I learned the hardest lesson of all.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Amanda Kloots Shared the Last Family Photo Taken With Nick Cordero

On March 17, Kloots shared a photo and lengthy caption on her Instagram page. The photo showed her with Cordero and their baby boy, Elvis, before Cordero became ill.

The season 30 “Dancing with the Stars” alum wrote, “It’s extremely hard for me this time of year to not think back to 2020.”

“This pic was exactly four years ago, right before our lives began to change forever,” Kloots explained.

The photo was one Kloots had shared previously. On March 15, 2021, she posted the same picture on Instagram and shared the backstory. “Our last family photo taken on my birthday last year.” Kloots’ birthday is March 19.

Kloots continued, “Nick started feeling tired on this night so after dinner we went to bed early.” She noted he promised her that day that he’d make sure she had the “best birthday ever” the following year.

She noted, “It was early quarantine days so we felt lost, unable to do anything. Despite that, I still had a lovely day.”

Cordero Was Hospitalized Soon After the Birthday Photo

People noted in June 2021 that Kloots dropped Cordero off at the hospital emergency room on March 30, 2020. Neither of them had any idea he would never leave.

A year later, on March 30, 2021, Kloots revealed on Instagram, “That was the last day I saw Nick as Nick.”

An April 1, 2020 Instagram post from Kloots revealed that Cordero “needs your prayers.” Doctors initially diagnosed him with pneumonia, but soon came to believe he was actually sick with COVID-19.

“He is scared, in the ICU and now unconscious so his body can get enough oxygen,” she shared at that time. Cordero was put on a ventilator that day, and he never significantly recovered.

On July 5, 2020, Kloots revealed Cordero’s death in an Instagram post. “My darling husband passed away this morning,” she wrote.

“He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth,” she added.

Kloots’ Fans Sent Their Love & Support

As Kloots reflected on that difficult time in her new Instagram post, she encouraged everybody to “Love the ones you’re with. Really love them. Appreciate every second you have with them.”

She continued, “Remember how quickly something can change. You think you have a lifetime… don’t take it for granted.” Kloots told everybody to “Love love love to the fullest. Every single day.”

Kloots also admitted she was “a fool” before losing Cordero and as a result, she “learned the hardest lesson of all.” Her message resonated with her followers.

“Every day you are the example of loving to the fullest each day. Love shines through you,” one follower commented.

Another follower wrote, “This is a beautiful photo. And you’re not a fool, we can all tell how deeply you loved!”

“I am so grateful for everyone like you who were honest with us about the severity of this pandemic,” someone else noted.

“Grief never leaves us. We become accustomed to bearing the load,” a different follower reflectively shared.

“We were all right there with you feeling your pain and have also watched as you’ve raised your precious Elvis with so much grace and love. His daddy would be so proud,” read another comment.