DWTS Finalist Shares Heartfelt Message on Anniversary of Spouse’s Death

A former contestant from “Dancing with the Stars” took to social media to acknowledge a difficult day. Amanda Kloots, who competed on season 30 of “DWTS” with partner Alan Bersten, opened up numerous times throughout her season about her life with her husband Nick Cordero. She also shared a lot about navigating life after Cordero’s death. In a new Instagram post, Kloots noted it was the anniversary of Cordero’s death and she shared a touching video and caption about her husband and the impact he had on others throughout his life.

Amanda Kloots Posted on the 3rd Anniversary of Nick Cordero’s Death

On July 5, Kloots shared a lengthy caption and video compilation about Cordero on her Instagram page. “Three years ago today Nick passed away,” she detailed. “Though he’s not with us anymore I feel, and I know other people that knew him feel, that his spirit lives on in the biggest way,” the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant noted. Kloots explained that her husband had a significant impact on everybody he met during his life. Heading into this anniversary of his death, she asked those who knew him well to share something they had deeply loved about him. She then included some of those responses in the caption of her post.

“He lived with an open heart and spread love to everyone he met,” Kloots shared from one loved one. “He was fearless when it came to pursuing his dreams,” recalled another, and someone else remembered, “His presence brought peace. You felt better when he was around.” Those who had loved Cordero remembered his open heart and noted he had been “everybody’s biggest cheerleader.” Being around him inspired others to “be a bigger person, friend, and artist.”

Kloots also shared that she had been reminded by someone that three years “really isn’t a lot of time,” in terms of loss and grieving, and she admitted she needed to allow herself grace. “I miss Nick more than anything in the entire world,” she added. Kloots noted she would always love Cordero and recalled how “he made me feel safe in his arms, always loved.”

Kloots’ Tribute to Cordero Sparked a Lot of Support in Return

The video Kloots posted in her anniversary tribute was a montage of moments she had shared with Cordero before his illness with COVID-19, hospitalization, and death. It contained short video clips and a lot of still photos from the time the two were together, including several glimpses of their son Elvis from the first few months of his life. The “Dancing with the Stars” finalist did not include any music or speech in the video, but her message came through loud and clear.

Kloots and Cordero had clearly been head over heels in love and made the most of the short time they had together. Many fans and several “DWTS” colleagues commented on the post to show their support on this difficult day. Bersten and Carrie Ann Inaba both noted they were sending her their love, and Jennifer Love Hewitt shared a similar sentiment while adding, “We are all holding you.” Some other entertainers, like soap star Rebecca Budig and former “Party of Five” star Scott Wolf, signaled their support with a string of red heart emoji.

Another supporter commented, “You are an inspiration to us all and your tributes to Nick are always so beautiful. Perhaps this [is] why I miss someone I never met!”

“Grief has no time limit. You have a right to feel how you feel as long as you need to. Continued prayers for you and your Family,” added someone else.

“Thank you for sharing your story with the world….in doing so it helped you but it also gave a face to the horror of early covid. I felt like I was cheering and praying with you every day,” a supporter detailed. “What a roller coaster of emotions! Nick seemed like such a wonderful person, you were so lucky to have found one another. Elvis is proof every day of your love. May Nick’s memory be a blessing to you and to all those his life touched,” the commenter continued.