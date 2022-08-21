Late DWTS Contestant’s Book Price Skyrockets Following Death

A late ”Dancing with the Stars” contestant’s book is a hot commodity these days.

In 2020, Anne Heche was a contestant on the 29th season of DWTS. The actress was the third star eliminated from the ABC celebrity ballroom competition that season, alongside pro partner Keo Motsepe. In August 2022, Heche died from a severe brain injury sustained following a tragic car accident, according to Fox News.

Heche was best known for her movie and TV roles, including a starring role opposite Harrison Ford in “Six Days, Seven Nights.” But 20 years before her death, the star penned a memoir, and the long out-of-print book is now garnering big bucks online.

Anne Heche’s Book is Going for a Huge Price Online

In September 2001, Heche released a 256-page memoir titled “Call Me Crazy.” The tell-all book, published by Simon & Schuster‘s Scribner label, detailed Heche’s history with sexual abuse and mental illness.

“I’m not crazy,” Heche said of her book title in a 2001 interview with ABC News. “But it’s a crazy life. I was raised in a crazy family and it took 31 years to get the crazy out of me.”

The book was listed for $26 when it was first published two decades ago, according to a synopsis posted by Publishers Weekly.

Heche’s book went out of print years ago, but at the time of its release — just one week before the 9/11 terrorist attacks — it was a bestseller, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The outlet noted that before Heche’s death, the rare book was listed for sale online for $200 but has since more than doubled, and even tripled in price, from online sellers.

As of this writing, a paperback copy of Heche’s book is listed on Amazon for $699. A used hardback copy is also listed on eBay for $599.

Anne Heche Talked of Plans to Write a Second Book

A few months before her death, Heche was a guest on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast. The interview aired on August 16, 2022, just days after Heche passed away, and during the chat, she talked about her book, as well as plans for a sequel.

“One of the things I talk about in my book, ‘Call Me Crazy” is, is our ability, you know, we can’t get two cups of insanity in and only take one cup out,” she said. “We take in all of the information, everything that we’re given, we have no choice, but we absorb that and take that in. Taking that out, identifying what that is, and letting that go is to me, the process of what we’re seeing with all of these labels, I feel this is my insanity is coming out. It’s those things that aren’t feeling good to me are coming out. I’m releasing them and attaching to something that makes me feel good.”

Heche also revealed plans for a follow-up book.

“My next book is coming out and it’s called ‘Call Me Sane,’” she revealed. “It is the flip side of the practice of how to get over abuse and how to start the process of living in love with yourself that engages with others and living in love and the kindness when you can bring yourself to others in its full capacity.”

“My goal is to get those things, looking at each other in an equal opportunity to understand the mental health, to understand and look at who takes responsibility from the generation that raised those children, me, or whatever it was, and start to balance out the understanding of their new identification in order to survive,” she said. “So we’ve got a lot of work to do, which is what I’ve been spending my last 20 years on to go, wow, you just tell your story. …That’s what ‘Call Me Crazy’ is. ‘Call Me Sane’ is the antidote.”

