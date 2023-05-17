DWTS Alum Laid to Rest Months After Stunning Death

A former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant has finally been laid to rest, and her closest loved ones gathered on Mother’s Day to make it happen. As fans will remember, Anne Heche partnered with Keo Motsepe for season 29 of “DWTS,” which began in September 2020. On August 5, 2022, Heche was severely injured in a one-vehicle car crash in Los Angeles, California. After a week of being in critical condition, and intubated, Heche was declared dead on August 12. She left behind two sons, Homer Laffoon and Atlas Heche Tupper, and ex-husbands Coleman “Coley” Laffoon and James Tupper. After her death, USA Today noted that Heche’s remains were cremated, and she would be laid to rest at a later date. That final step took place on Mother’s Day, May 14.

Here’s what you need to know:

Anne Heche’s Loved Ones Gathered on Mother’s Day

According to TMZ, Heche’s remains were laid to rest at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Mother’s Day. Her rep shared, “She loved everyone so passionately and deeply and her children, her legacy, thank everyone for their support and love through this difficult time and we are grateful to be able to honor their mother on Mother’s Day.” Heche’s remains were placed in the Cathedral Mausoleum at the cemetery and the marker on her crypt described her as a mother, actress, writer, director, creator, and believer. In addition, “Live in Love” was inscribed underneath.

Heche’s crypt is located near iconic entertainer Mickey Rooney and it is in a spot with a beautiful view. Her location is also across from the crypts of guitarist Johnny Ramone of The Ramones as well as Chris Cornell from Soundgarden. The Metro noted that the Hollywood Forever Cemetery is also the resting place for entertainers such as Charlie Chaplin, Judy Garland, and Burt Reynolds.

Heche’s Sons Felt Their Mother Would Love the Spot They Chose

The plan to have Heche laid to rest at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery was formulated shortly after her death. The Associated Press shared that her son Homer had attended a performance there not long after Heche died. The plans to see the band My Morning Jacket had come together before Heche’s death, and once he saw the area himself, he determined that was where his mother’s grave should be. “Hollywood Forever is a living place,” he explained of his appreciation for the site. Homer and Atlas shared they were “convinced our Mom would love the site we have chosen for her; it’s beautiful, serene and she will be among her Hollywood peers.” The location regularly holds festivals, musical performances, and film screenings there, and Heche’s spot is in the Garden of Legends, where it faces a lake.

Homer also noted, “She was our mom, but the kindness and the outpouring of the past few days reminded us that she also belongs to her fans, to the entertainment community, and now, to the ages.” According to People, a representative for the cemetery shared that the Mother’s Day ceremony was “small, private and lovely.” Both of Heche’s sons, as well as their fathers, were there for what was described as “a very intimate and special service.” The Hollywood Forever Cemetery representative added, “Everybody came together in peace and love, and the family was totally united and it was beautiful.”