Anne Heche Car Crash: Photo & Video From the Accident

Photo and video from the Anne Heche car accident in Los Angeles show the severity of the crash that left her intubated and hospitalized. She is expected to survive, her ex-boyfriend, Thomas Jane, told the New York Post.

The Post reported Heche is intubated and remains in critical condition Saturday, August 6, 2022, the day after the crash. She was driving a blue Mini Cooper in Los Angeles Friday night when she slammed into a garage, backed up and then careened into another house, causing her car to explode.

Jane told the Daily Mail in a statement that he was praying for Heche. He said he was grateful that there were no additional injuries.

Here’s what you need to know:

Reports Say Heche Was Trapped in the Burning Car for Up to 30 Minutes Before She Was Freed & Photos Show the Car After the Blaze

Anne Heche drove into the corner of a GARAGE, fled the scene of the accident then drove into and THROUGH A HOME_ Catching herself, the home and car on fire. A crane was used to pull the wreckage out before they could get her out. Severe burns but alive and awake at scene. pic.twitter.com/SOpoyvUPRa — JustBeCause (@Ivote4US2) August 5, 2022

Heche’s vehicle was towed from the Mar Vista home where it crashed and burst into flames.

The Daily Mail reported that Heche was driving 90 miles per hour at the time of the crash, and that her car “exploded” on impact. The outlet further reported that 59 firefighters responded to the scene, and that it may have taken 30 minutes to free her.

“Aerial footage also showed her bursting through the straps in a white bag before writhing in pain on a stretcher as she was bundled into an ambulance and rushed to a local ICU,” the Daily Mail reported.

The Daily Mail reported that she may have been drunk, and said footage showed a bottle that appeared to be a vodka bottle was in the cup holder. Authorities have not said whether Heche was intoxicated.

It Took More Than One Hour to Extinguish the Blaze, LA Firefighters Said, & a Video Shows Her on a Stretcher

Here’s the now mangled vehicle owned by actress Anne Heche being towed away after speeding and crashing into a Mar Vista home and sparking a fire. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/rRSqnM1YDt — Rachel Kim (@CBSLARachel) August 6, 2022

The Los Angeles Fire Department told NBC Los Angeles that the fire was particularly difficult to extinguish. They did not release Heche’s name, saying only that the sole occupant was a female driver.

“Fifty-nine Firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure, and rescue one female adult found within the vehicle, who has been taken to an area hospital by LAFD Paramedics in critical condition,” Brian Humphrey, a spokesperson for the fire department, told the news station.

.@Stu_Mundel was over this wild scene at the top of our noon newscast – a car that had crashed into an apartment complex in Mar Vista area our crew captured the moment the suspected driver, now identified by @TMZ as actress Anne Heche, suddenly arose from the stretcher pic.twitter.com/WGQQjA4uXJ — MarlaTellez (@MarlaTellez) August 5, 2022

Fox LA Anchor Marla Tellez shared an aerial video showing first responders carrying Heche on a stretcher.

Steve Huff shared a still from the video.

This is deeply sad. She's been pretty open about her mental health challenges but as anyone who has had loved ones suffering from certain disorders knows, there are many people who never treat their illness appropriately for very long.https://t.co/HRA89m0IRZ — STEVE HUFF (@SteveHuff) August 5, 2022

“This is deeply sad,” he wrote on Twitter. “She’s been pretty open about her mental health challenges but as anyone who has had loved ones suffering from certain disorders knows, there are many people who never treat their illness appropriately for very long.”

Channel 4 News shared a photo of the car, which was badly burned after the fiery crash.

“Hoping actress Anne Heche pulls through after this horrific crash!” a fan wrote on Twitter, along with a praying hands emoji.

Footage from a Ring doorbell cam shows a blue car speeding down the road, which Twitter users said was Heche.

Video of actress Anne Heche speeding down a street in Mar Vista. She later crashed into a house and set it on fire. pic.twitter.com/yEX4REUWRE — Downtown LA Scanner (@DowntownLAScan) August 6, 2022

Police told the news station the car went 30 feet into the home. The crash occurred at about 11 a.m. in the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue in Mar Vista.

Heche’s Ex Called Her ‘One of the True Talents of Her Generation’

EXCLUSIVE: Video shows the vehicle owned by actress Anne Heche speeding down a Mar Vista street moments before crashing into a home and sparking a fire. The story on @CBSLA 5pm. pic.twitter.com/1H93z5aVx7 — Rachel Kim (@CBSLARachel) August 5, 2022

Jane praised his ex-girlfriend in a statement to the Daily Mail.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Anne, one of the true talents of her generation Thank God no one else was hurt,” Jane told the Daily Mail.

He said that he cared about her despite their breakup. The two had bought a house together, the Daily Mail reported.

“While Anne and I are no longer an item, todays tragic news was devastating to me and to all who love her,” he said, according to the Daily Mail. “My heart goes out to Anne and her two sons. As of right now Anne is stable and expected to pull through.”

The two knew each other for more than two years and co-starred in “Hung” from 2009 to 2011, playing a divorced couple, the Daily Mail reported.

The two dated as recently as 2020, the New York Post reported. Heche also dated Ellen DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000.

