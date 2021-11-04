Ex-DWTS Contestant Says They Had ‘Five-Week Contract,’ Gives Details

There have been rumors surrounding celebrities having contracts to stay on ABC’s dancing reality competition show “Dancing With the Stars” in the past, but the actual celebrities who have been allegedly involved with these contracts have not generally come forward.

Now, Anne Heche, who was a contestant on season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars,” claims that she had a five-week contract to stay on the show.

In an episode of Jason Tartick’s podcast, “Trading Secrets,” Heche opened up about what she experienced on the show. In a Reddit thread, fans speculated that Heche was referring to a contract that said she would be safe for weeks on the show.

The thread reads that the “contract was changed and she lost out on thousands of dollars that her original 5-week contract promised,” which is what Heche says in the podcast, though she seems to be referring to the way she was paid on the show and not any type of contract to be safe from elimination.

It’s important to note that competition shows that rely on votes for viewers cannot be manipulated legally when it comes to those votes, so in all likelihood, contracts for contestants to be “safe” from elimination would have to come down to who the judges choose to save from the bottom two and their scoring rather than the number of votes.

Heche Lost Out On Money By Being Voted Off

The episode of the podcast, called “The Financial Risk of Being a Working Actor & Moving the Needle on LGBTQ+ Rights with Emmy Award-Winner Anne Heche & Heather Duffy,” was posted on Monday, November 1.

“What happened the night of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ if I had gone onto another dance, I would have made thousands more dollars,” Heche said. “And what they did was stop the original contract, which was five weeks, and they fired me before I could make more money.”

She added, “That, to me, was one of the most shocking things. People saw me get ticked off, which seemed like an accident, nobody really understood what was going on, there was a little kerfuffle.”

She refers to the episode of season 29 of the show when Tyra Banks announced the incorrect bottom two and had to bring Heche and her partner back into the ballroom after previously announcing that they were safe.

“The fact that I got voted off stopped me from financially gaining any more money in the competition,” Heche concludes.

The contract, then, wasn’t saying that she would be safe on the competition for five weeks. Instead, it was referring to the fact that if she made it through to six weeks, she would make additional money, just like any other contract on the show.

Heche Famously Stormed Off The Set

According to reports at the time, Heche stormed off the “Dancing With the Stars” set when she was voted off. Page Six reported specifically that Heche stormed off and did not talk to the press who were waiting for her.

Later, she told Page Six that she was upset since she’d opened up about her journey being LGBTQ+ during the episode and it hurt that she was voted off that day.

“The honest truth is that it took 20 years to process and share that story, so finally, telling it and being voted off on the same night was not the best feeling,” she said. “It did feel good to tell my story to show that we have come a long way, and we see things with more acceptance now.”

