DWTS Finalist Scores Dream Job Months After Season 32

Ariana Madix has landed another big gig. The “Dancing With the Stars” season 32 finalist will replace Sarah Hyland as the host for the summer-long reality show, “Love Island USA,” according to TMZ.

Hyland was the host of the Peacock reality show for two seasons, but on March 28, 2024, she confirmed on her Instagram story, “It is in fact true that I will not be returning to the island this summer. I have committed to an exciting project, that will be announced soon, that conflicts directly with the shooting dates for Love Island USA.”

Madix confirmed her new “Love Island USA” role in an Instagram video on March 29, 2024. “Talk about a bombshell! This summer, I’m trading rhinestone buckles for bikinis,” she said in the video. “I can’t wait to stir up some trouble in paradise!” In the caption, she confirmed that she will be the host for the new season.

It is unclear if this will be a one-season deal for Madix or if Hyland is permanently exiting the series.

Fans Reacted to Ariana Madix’s New Role

Madix, who landed in 3rd place last DWTS season with pro dancer Pasha Pashkov, has been a cast member on “Vanderpump Rules” for the past 10 years. But she became a household name in March 2023 in the aftermath of her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s shocking cheating scandal with her former close friend Raquel Leviss.

In the aftermath of the scandal, Madix inked brand deals with Bloomingdales, Bic, Duracell, and more, per the Los Angeles Times. She also scored a role in the Lifetime TV movie, “Buying Back My Daughter,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Following her successful run on DWTS, Madix starred as Roxie Hart in “Chicago” on Broadway.

In an interview with Us Weekly in late 2023, Madix shared, “I’d love to host my own dating show— specifically a queer dating show. There needs to be more of that.”

Fans had a big reaction to Madix scoring a role as a dating show host on “Love Island USA.”

“Congrats to Ariana like she is living HER dream!!! To go from being a diehard fan for a TV show to hosting it is literally what dreams are made of,” one fan wrote on Reddit.

“Say what you will about her, but girl is staying booked and busy!” another fan wrote.

Ariana Madix is a ‘Love Island’ Superfan & Appeared as a Guest Host Last Season

Madix is a huge fan of “Love Island, ” a reality show that features a group of contestants living in a villa, filmed 24/7 as they team up with romantic companions to stay on the show.

In a “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 scene filmed before her split from Sandoval, Madix even talked about her fandom as she complained that her then-beau refused to stay home and watch “Love Island” with her. “I don’t have time to watch 50 ….episodes of ‘Love Island!’” the bar owner replied. “That is your definition of quality time, not the definition of quality time.”

But following their messy breakup, Madix scored a guest stint on her favorite TV show, where she hosted a competition in 2023. In a post shared on her TikTok page last summer, Madix teased the “Love Island” news as she posed in sunglasses and mouthed the words, “This week a hot new bombshell enters the villa.”

She captioned the post with: “Islanders: ready to shake things up? Don’t worry, I don’t bite. 😘 #LoveIslandUSA @peacock.”

READ NEXT: Former DWTS Pro Jokes About Being ‘The Golden Dancer’