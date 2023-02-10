Why Artem Chigvintsev Had ‘Cold Feet’ Before His Wedding to Nikki Bella

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella tied the knot in Paris on Friday, August 26, 2022. All did not go smoothly for the couple, who met on “Dancing With the Stars,” as Chigvintsev revealed he had cold feet ahead of the wedding.

During the Thursday, February 9, 2023, episode of “Nikki Bella Says I Do,” Bella and Chigvintsev argued in the week leading up to their wedding.

“Artem and I got into a pretty bad argument last night, and he and Matteo leave for Turkey in a few hours,” Bella said during the episode. “Artem and I decided that Matteo will go to Turkey with Artem and our Nanny Mirium. I’m going to stay in Paris with Brie and we’re just going to plan this wedding.”

She added, “They’re going to be in Turkey for four days, which is giving me massive anxiety. When I would ask about it or say things about it, Artem was taking it as I didn’t want him to go, I don’t want him to see his parents, and I don’t want any of that. It definitely caused a lot of tension and tension that is still there.”

For his part, Chigvintsev added, “It’s not the best feeling that Nicole and I had an argument. My frustration came from, ‘Are you asking me to say, ‘No, we’re not going to go. We’re just going to be in Paris?’ I do feel like she doubts my ability at being with Matteo and being his dad. I can handle the situation.”

Later, Chigvintsev said he was “nervous” about going through with the wedding because he was unsure if things would change for him in the future. Ultimately, though, he said he was excited about marrying his fiance. The mention of “cold feet” came later in the episode, when Bella’s twin sister, Brie told Nikki that Chigvintsev hated how their arguments went.

“He was expressing what almost gives him cold feet to get married,” Brie told Nikki. “These are important things you need to talk to him about.”

Chigvintsev Took Matteo to Turkey to Meet His Grandparents

Going into planning their wedding, Chigvintsev and Bella talked about how to get Chigvintsev’s parents to the wedding and to meet Matteo. Chigventsev’s parents are from Russia and weren’t able to attend the wedding, which took place in Paris.

Ultimately, Chigvintsev’s son was able to meet his parents, Chigvintsev revealed on Instagram.

“Seeing my Parents and Matteo together for the very first time was a very special moment,” he wrote.

The couple chose to have their wedding in Paris in hopes that Chigvintsev’s parents would be able to attend since they would not have been able to travel to the United States. In the episode, he revealed that it was a “no go” for his parents to get to Paris, however, because it would take “19 days minimum” and the “chances are slim” to get a visa. That’s when he said that he would take Matteo to Turkey to meet his parents.

Bella Wore the Dress She Purchased to Marry John Cena to the Wedding

Bella chose to wear a dress she purchased when she was engaged to John Cena to her wedding to Chigvintsev, she revealed ahead of the premiere of “Nikki Bella Says I Do!”

In an interview with Us Weekly, Bella, 39, spoke about the decision to wear the previously purchased dress.

“I had the moment with that dress … when I saw it,” Bella told the outlet. “It was all something that I dreamed of.”

She told Us Weekly that she felt empowered in the dress, though she did purchase it when she was planning to marry Cena.

“I went back and forth with that decision,” she shared. “For me, it [reflects] how I stand as a strong woman, I was just like wait, why should I not wear what I love? Because of my past? It just didn’t make sense to me.”

She also said Chigvintsev had no issue with the dress.

“He just looks at it as a material thing,” she said. “He probably wanted me to save money but then didn’t realize I bought a few other dresses after.”

