‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Ties the Knot in Paris Ceremony

Congratulations are in order for a “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer. Artem Chigvintsev, a former Mirrorball champion and current professional dancer, married Nikki Bella, who he has been engaged to since 2019 and with whom he shares son, Matteo.

The couple announced in early 2022 that they set a wedding date for the fall of 2022, though they’d previously announced a number of possible wedding dates. Unfortunately, they had to push the wedding back multiple times due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Bella and Chigvintsev were waiting for the groom’s parents to be able to attend the wedding. As his parents currently live in Russia, they would not be able to travel to the United States for the ceremony. According to Us Weekly, travel to and from the country was a concern for Chigvintsev, who shared that he thought his parents might have to attend the wedding on Zoom.

All obstacles aside, the couple was finally able to exchange vows in an intimate ceremony in Paris on Friday, August 26, 2022.

The Wedding Was Attended by Friends & Family

Bella posted the wedding announcement on Instagram.

“We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, ‘Nikki Bella Says I Do,’ premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo,” Bella wrote in the caption. She shared photos of the wedding rings as well as a photo of she and her new husband looking away from the camera upon the cityscape of Paris.

The wedding was attended by Bella and Chigvintsev’s family as well as a few friends.

They were also congratulated on Instagram by fellow “Dancing With the Stars” family members.

Chigvintsev & Bella Met on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Chigvintsev and Bella met on the set of “Dancing With the Stars” when the former professional wrestler was cast as a celebrity and happened to be partnered with the Russian dancer. Bella was engaged to John Cena at the time.

Chigvintsev has since admitted that he “fell in love” with Bella while they were on the show together, saying in a December 2021 episode of Bella’s podcast that his favorite memory of their relationship was when they first met.

“Favorite memory of us, well obviously I know I mean Nicole might feel a little different, but to me, just the [first] meeting, I think that was the one thing that kind of like tricked me out. I know it’s very controversial at this point, whatever, I don’t really care, but I think meeting Nicole for the first time,” said Artem.

He shared that, for him, it was really like love at first sight. Bella has said that she did not develop feelings for Chigvintsev until after their time on the show and after she and Cena broke up.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro. Professional dancers who are returning include Daniella Karagach, Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, Cheryl Burke, and Witney Carson.

