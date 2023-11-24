Barry Williams Announces Big Post ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Plans For 2024

Barry Williams has big plans following his shocking elimination from “Dancing With the Stars.” Just after being axed from the ABC ballroom, “The Brady Bunch” star revealed plans to take his moves on a cruise.

“I’m booking a cruise,” Williams told People magazine in a November 2023 interview. “For my 70th birthday, I’m booking a cruise with a ballroom on it.”

Wiliams turned 69 during his eight-week run on “Dancing With the Stars.” He will celebrate his 70th birthday on September 30, 2024.

Barry Williams Wants Peta Murgatroyd to Choreograph His Cruise Dance Moves

While dishing about his future cruise, Williams told the outlet that his wife Tina Mahina will learn some routines with him. The actor previously told fans on the X app that his wife is a professional hula dancer.

“My wife and I are going to learn some routines and I’m going to have Peta [Murgatroyd] choreograph a couple of numbers and email them to me,” Williams told People of his cruise plans.

Murgatroyd, who was Williams’ pro partner on DWTS, also offered to choreograph a dance should Williams and Mahina want to renew their wedding vows.

Williams shared further details about his cruise plans with Entertainment Weekly. “My wife and I and some friends are booking a cruise of the Greek islands, and we are looking at October of next year,” he teased. “And we are making sure that the ship has a ballroom floor on it, and we are going to tear up the floor on our cruise.”

Barry Williams Has Been a Cruise Host in the Past

Williams has hosted cruises in the past. He was previously a host for the Soul at Sea cruise. According to Country Music Cruise, in 2017 he hosted the “‘70s Rock and Romance Cruise,” then later, “The Classic TV Stars Cruise,” which featured fellow ‘70s stars Jimmie Walker (“Good Times”), Jerry Mathers (”Leave it to Beaver”), Kathy Garver (“Family Affair”), Butch Patrick (“The Munsters”) and fellow “Dancing With the Stars” alum John Schneider (“Dukes of Hazzard”). The cruise traveled from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Cozumel, Mexico.

At the time, Williams said he had been looking for an opportunity to connect with fans in a unique way. “And a cruise is the perfect solution – what better place to create an interactive and fully immersive experience?” he said of the six-day event. “I’m happiest when I’m cruising on the open seas,” he added.

While he is a fan of cruises, Williams never booked a TV cruise on “The Love Boat.” In the 1970s, several of his “Brady Bunch” co-stars all made guest appearances on the ABC series, including Florence Henderson, Robert Reed, Maureen McCormick, Christopher Knight, and Eve Plumb,but he was never asked. In 2018, Williams told METV he wasn’t sure what the snub was about.

“I’m clear that somebody there had it in for me,” he said. “I don’t know what it is. I just speculated, maybe I offended someone, somewhere, I don’t know! That’s not all. I’ve done a lot of TV. I didn’t do ‘Fantasy Island’ either. Those are both Aaron Spelling shows. I don’t know if there’s a connection there.”

“That same person, by the way, must be working over at ‘Dancing with the Stars,’” he said at the time. Williams noted he tried trying to get cast on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition since its second season in 2006.

