‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 32 Cast Revealed: Full Details

After a season away from network TV, “Dancing With The Stars” is set to return to ABC with a 90-minute premiere on September 26, 2023, featuring a star-studded cast of celebrities and their dancing pro partners, who were all revealed live on “Good Morning America” on September 13.

The names of three celebrity contestants were leaked and confirmed by ABC ahead of the cast announcement — “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix, “Bachelorette” Charity Lawson, and actress/singer Jamie Lynn Spears, who announced via Instagram on September 12 that she’ll be paired with pro dancer Alan Bersten. Though there had been plenty of rumors flying in recent days, the rest of the cast was not officially confirmed until the GMA announcement.

Looking at the new cast seated in the GMA studio, longtime judge Bruno Tonioli exclaimed, “I feel like a kid in a candy store!”

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 32 Full Cast

All of the 2023 judges and hosts were on-hand in New York City for the big casting reveal alongside GMA’s Michael Strahan and Lara Spencer.

The season 32 contestants and their partners, who are now prepping to compete for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy, are as follows:

"Brady Bunch" alum Barry Williams with pro Peta Murgatroyd

Supermodel Tyson Beckford with pro Jenna Johnson

Marvel star Xochitl Gomez with pro Val Chmerkovskiy

"How I Met Your Mother" star Alyson Hannigan with pro Sasha Farber

Social media and reality TV star Harry Jowsey with pro Rylee Arnold

Grammy-winning singer Jason Mraz with pro Daniella Karagach

Former NFL All-Star Adrian Peterson with pro Britt Stewart

Singer and social media influencer Lele Pons with pro Brandon Armstrong

Oscar-winning actress Mira Sorvino with partner Gleb Savchenko

Actress Jamie Lynn Spears with pro Alan Bersten

Real estate mogul and Bro reality star Mauricio Umansky with pro Emma Slater

Comedian and "Veep" alum Matt Walsh with pro Koko Iwasaki

2023 "Bachelorette" Charity Lawson with pro Artem Chigvintsev

"Vanderpump Rules" reality star Ariana Madix with pro Pasha Pashkov

Season 32 of DWTS Will Include Some Big Changes

The new season of DWTS will feature a number of significant changes, including airing on Tuesdays instead of its usual Monday time slot, ABC announced on September 12.

Former dancing pro and past judge Julianne Hough will return to the ballroom, this time as Alfonso Ribeiro’s co-host. She’s replacing Tyra Banks, who announced her departure in March.

“When the idea of coming back to host came around, it was truly a full circle moment,” Hough told Variety, which reported that Ribeiro will take over hosting duties on the dance floor while Hough replaces him in the skybox.

Meanwhile, the show will have three judges instead of four, following Len Goodman’s 2022 retirement after Season 31 and his death in April 2023 from bone cancer at age 78. Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Tonioli will all return to judge the competition, ABC confirmed.

DWTS debuted in 2005, per Us Weekly, airing multiple seasons per year until 2018, when it began airing one season each fall, according to Parade. For one season only, in 2022, DWTS streamed exclusively on Disney+. But the competition is back this fall on ABC, as well as on Disney+ and Hulu.

Craig Erwich, president of Disney Television Group, told Deadline in May, “Wherever viewers want to watch, we have a home for them to tune in and root for their favorite couple in the ballroom.”