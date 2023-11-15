‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Furious Over Week 8 Elimination Results

“Dancing With the Stars” fans think the wrong man was sent home during week 8 of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition. After “Brady Bunch” star Barry Williams’ elimination from the 32nd season of the show, fans hit social media in protest.

Earlier in the night, Williams, 69, and his pro partner Peta Murgatroyd scored all 8s for their Whitney Houston rumba. During a later dance-off against Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach, Williams pulled out all the stops – including pulling off his pink shirt. The actor ultimately earned the extra 3 dance-off points over Mraz. It was Williams’ best performance night on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Minutes later, it was announced that Williams had the lowest combined scores and viewer votes, and would be going home. The crowd chanted “Barry! Barry!” as the actor said his goodbye to the ballroom.

Fans Are Upset That Barry Williams Left DWTS Before Harry Jowsey

Much of the anger over Williams’ elimination stemmed from complaints about the voting system. Some fans feel that low-scoring Harry Jowsey should have gone home instead of Williams. The “Too Hot to Handle” star, 26, is partnered with 18-year-old DWTS pro dancer Rylee Arnold, and there has been a “showmance” narrative between the two.

Fans called that out on social media.

“Barry got voted off DWTS while Harry survived yet ANOTHER week of mediocrity because you people are obsessed with a fake relationship between a teenager and a full grown adult,” one viewer posted on TikTok.

“The fact that I won’t ever get to see Barry Williams dance to Taylor Swift because you guys keep voting for Harry cause you ship him with an 18-year-old is sick,” another agreed.

“R U kidding me. When is Harry going home,” another viewer wanted to know.

“You deserved to stay… they can’t keep saving Harry when he doesn’t dance!!” a fourth fan wrote to Williams.

“Barry was robbed tonight!” another chimed in.

On the “Dancing With the Stars” Instagram page, fans demanded “Justice for Barry.” Some complained about the popularity contest that DWTS has become and how it’s often driven by social media. Williams has 47,000 followers on Instagram, while Jowsey has 4 million.

Other fans suggested that the show change its rules. “Y’all need to bring back the judges save because this is ridiculous,” one commenter wrote.

The judges’ save was incorporated on DWTS in Season 28 after Bobby Bones’ controversial mirrorball trophy win came via his fans’ votes. With the “save” power, the judges were able to decide which one of the bottom two dancers would go home, but the power was eliminated for season 32. An ABC rep told TV Line the judges’ save “could return at some point.”

Barry Williams Hit His Personal Goal on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

While fans are sad that Williams was sent home from “Dancing With the Stars,” he did achieve a personal goal while on the show.

Williams previously told Entertainment Weekly his goal was to make it farther than his TV sister did on the show. “Brady Bunch” star Maureen McCormick competed on DWTS in season 23 and made it to week 7.

Now that he hit his goal, Williams appears to be at peace with his elimination – even if fans aren’t. He told Page Six he felt like he won DWTS after making it past the second week in the competition. “Peta has been the best partner I could have hoped for [and] I’ll have skills I’ll take with me for life,” he added. “And I went out with a bang!”

