Fans Are Worried About Barry Williams

At age 69, Barry Williams is the oldest competitor on season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Despite his age, Williams has taken on the challenge to learn ballroom dance and he’s been having a great time doing so. However, as the competition slims down and the semifinals approach, some fans are concerned about Williams.

The “Brady Bunch” star isn’t able to do some of the lifts and other advanced moves that his partner Peta Murgatroyd may have otherwise choreographed in his dances. But he’s doing his best to learn and he’s giving it all in rehearsals.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Hope That Barry Williams Isn’t ‘Pushing Himself too Much’

Some fans have expressed concerns about Williams as he makes it further in the competition. Although he seems to be keeping up with his pro partner, he is older than his competitors. As the weeks go by, the dances become more challenging, and fans are hoping that Williams isn’t putting too much strain on his body.

“Obviously i don’t know what goes on behind the scenes, but what i do know is that barry is an old man. during the package last week you can see that as the dances progress in difficulty, his stamina is having trouble keeping up. am i probably just projecting? yes. that being said, i hope he isn’t pushing himself too much, considering that the competition is becoming more fierce,” one Redditor wrote, kicking off a new thread.

“My Dad is almost 67 and gets winded from mowing the lawn after 2 damn hours so I can’t even imagine how Barry’s feeling after daily rehearsals, especially with 2 dances now,” someone else added.

“I feel like people dont realize it sometimes because he looks ‘healthy’ and able but the man is 70!! There are a lot of things that dont work as they used to/start going wrong with your body when you are that age, its impressive how well he is dancing,” read a third comment.

Barry Williams Shared His Feelings on Being the Oldest Competitor on Season 32

Williams is having the time of his life on “Dancing With the Stars” — and fans love watching him, as evidenced by the votes he’s receiving each week. However, Williams knows that he has limitations compared to the other cast members. He discussed this during an interview with Market Watch.

“I’m not going to play the age card, but everybody I’m dancing against is 30 years younger, and in some cases, 50. So that is a challenge … I am the senior member, but I don’t want it to be about that. I don’t want points added because it’s a little harder for me to get around,” he told the outlet.

“What I do and what Peta does for me is we try and find what is the most suitable for my own style, my own expression, my own movement, and then we play into those strengths. And it might not be jumping up and down and it might not be twisting or having her twist around my neck and dips and tricks and things like that, but it is things that are appropriate for my skills,” he added.

