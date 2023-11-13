DWTS Champ Makes Prediction About Harry Jowsey & Rylee Arnold

Harry Jowsey and Rylee Arnold are still competing on season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars,” despite having the lowest scores each week.

Jowsey has a solid social media following and his fans are continuously voting to keep him in the competition. Now, a former Mirrorball champ is making a bold prediction. Kaitlyn Bristowe is confident that the “Too Hot to Handle” star and his pro partner, Rylee Arnold, will make it to the semifinals.

“You know what’s so crazy? Is if Harry Jowsey wins, I’m going to say they need to change their voting system. Not because I don’t think, like, he’s awesome. And he’s so sweet and cute, and I love watching him and Rylee and they’re amazing,” Bristowe said on the November 6, 2023, episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast.

“But, I’m like, the guy just stands there and flips her and he doesn’t move. And if he does move, it’s awkward. But they’re gonna get so many votes, so I think they’re gonna be in the final four,” she added.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Are Comparing Harry Jowsey to Bobby Bones

It’s no secret that Jowsey has a strong fan base. Moreover, it’s Arnold’s first season as a pro and she has tons of support from her older sister, Lindsay Arnold. Each week, Lindsay Arnold has been asking for votes week after week. And, thanks to her own loyal fan base, it seems to be working.

However, many “Dancing With the Stars” fans are having a feeling of déjà vu, thinking back to when Bobby Bones won season 27. Bones had consistently middle-of-the-road scores and wasn’t the best dancer on his season, but his fanbase continued voting for him, which landed him in the winner’s circle.

This season, fans have been taking to social media to express their frustrations with Jowsey’s ability to hang on while other celebrities, like Mira Sorvino and Lele Pons, are eliminated.

Some DWTS Fans Think Harry Jowsey Might Win the Mirrorball

On November 9, 2023, a new Reddit thread about Jowsey potentially winning season 32 was created. Some social media users expressed concerns about this and are hoping that he doesn’t end up taking home the Mirrorball — even if they do like him.

“His fandom seems rather large, so I do see him winning or very least getting to the finals. I would not have said this at the start of the show or even a couple weeks ago, but the more and more I see how much his fans are behind him, the more I’m convinced of it,” one person wrote.

“I’m concerned about this. I would guess he’s never actually been in the bottom two despite low scores. I think the judges may even be keeping his scores low at this point to balance out the number of fan votes,” someone else said.

“I’ve been voting for everyone but him, I seriously don’t want to relive the nightmare of season 27. Love Rylee though,” read a third comment — this one referencing Bones’ controversial win.

“I think he has a really good shot at winning. Which is unfortunate because there are some really good dancers left still,” a fourth Redditor added.

READ NEXT: Lacey Schwimmer’s Departure From DWTS Wasn’t Her Decision