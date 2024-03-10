DWTS Fan Favorite Makes Surprise Appearance on Tour

Season 32 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Barry Williams made a surprise appearance on one of the show’s live tour stops.

“Kansas City got a special surprise last night,” read the caption on a post shared on the official DWTS Live Tour Instagram feed. “What an HONOR to have Season 32 legend @thebarrywilliams join us on stage! We’ve missed you,” the caption continued.

Not only did Williams attend, but he also went up on stage for part of the show. Fans were elated to see him and it looked like he had a lot of fun.

Fans Reacted to Barry Williams’ Surprise Appearance

On his season, Williams danced with pro Peta Murgatroyd. They two ended up making it pretty far in the competition, but were ultimately eliminated in seventh place — ahead of the semifinals.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, fans were delighted to see Williams back with some of his season 32 co-stars. While up on stage, Williams participated in the tour segment called “Chance for a Dance.”

“We loved Barry! The show was absolutely incredible,” one fan who was in attendance commented on the post.

“I’d love to see a video @thebarrywilliams doing Chance for a Dance! I bet his answers were iconic,” someone else wrote.

“Awww Barry will forever be the best,” a third Instagram user said.

“Such an AMAZING show!! Barry for life!!” a fourth fan added.

Williams’ season 32 pro partner even stopped by the comments to show her excitement.

“Yessssss BAZZA!!!!!!” she wrote, calling Williams by the nickname she gave him. She also added a red heart emoji.

Peta Murgatroyd Penned a Touching Tribute to Barry Williams Following Their Elimination

Murgatroyd returned to the ballroom to compete on season 32 just a few months after giving birth to her second child.

The ballroom pro had a great time dancing alongside Williams and penned a touching tribute to him following their elimination.

“What a surprise you were. I will never forget the day I met you. You stood up when the cameras stopped rollin and showed me everything you had in your dance repertoire. I swear I never stopped smiling, I couldn’t contain my joy. I quickly realized I had grossly underestimated you. You were one of the few who were genuinely so happy to be there, you were so eager to learn.. I had zero clue what to do with you, but as the days rolled on I knew exactly how we were going to showcase your talent,” she wrote.

“This has to be one of my favorite seasons ever. Truly. Week to week you continued to WOW people in the ballroom and all over the country. You showed them that at any age you can still pursue your dreams. For me to be a tiny sliver in this dream makes me incredibly happy,” she continued.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for bringing your zest for life to the ballroom. I will forever hold space for the chant ‘BARRY! BARRY! BARRY!'” she added.

