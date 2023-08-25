DWTS Alum Makes Red Carpet Debut With Fiancee

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum has made his relationship red carpet official.

Billy Ray Cyrus, who competed on season 4 of “Dancing With the Stars,” and his fiancée, Firerose, stepped out for a date night at the ACM Honors 2023, held on August 23, 2023, at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Can’t wait for the show,” Cyrus wrote on Instagram on August 22, 2023.

The event marks the very first time that Cyrus appeared on the red carpet with Firerose since they started dating in the summer of 2022. Later on in the evening, Cyrus and Firerose performed a song together at the event. It was not their first time taking the stage together, however.

Here’s what you need to know:

Billy Ray Cyrus & Firerose Got Engaged 4 Months After His Divorce From Tish Cyrus

Cyrus married Tish Cyrus in 1993, but the two went their separate ways in 2021.

“It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts. We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths,” the former couple said in a joint statement given to People magazine in April 2022, addressing their split for the first time.

Four months later, Billy Ray Cyrus was linked to Firerose, and, in November 2022, they confirmed their engagement.

“We began sharing music, and it just evolved,” Billy Ray Cyrus told People magazine of his new relationship. “And then when we began sharing the music, it just evolved more into, as musical soulmates, to soulmates, happy, pure love that to me, I didn’t know could exist. Again, we’re musicians, first and foremost, both of us. And we found this harmony, and this rhythm, this melody to life,” he added.

Tish Cyrus Got Remarried in August

Billy Ray Cyrus’ ex-wife has also moved on romantically. She started dating Dominic Purcell in the summer of 2022 and the two got engaged in April 2023.

“A thousand times…. YES,” Tish Cyrus captioned an Instagram post showing off her new engagement ring. Four months later, reports surfaced that Tish Cyrus and the “Prison Break” actor tied the knot in Malibu, California.

Page Six obtained aerial photos of the couple’s apparent wedding in which Tish Cyrus’ daughter Miley Cyrus appeared to be in the wedding party. The bride and groom exchanged vows outside in front of an in-ground, infinity edge swimming pool surrounded by their loved ones. Tish Cyrus wore a white lace wedding gown and a long veil. She carried a bouquet of pink peonies.

Purcell’s wedding day attire consisted of a white button down and a pair of black slacks. His groomsmen followed suit. Purcell was previously married to Rebecca Williamson from 1998 until 2008.

Additional details of the wedding weren’t immediately made available.

Meanwhile, Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose haven’t revealed any information about their wedding plans.

READ NEXT: Fans Rally Around Candace Cameron Bure After She Shares Sad News