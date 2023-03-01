DWTS Champ Celebrates Huge Milestone: ‘I Can’t Believe It’

Former “Dancing With the Stars” champion Bindi Irwin is celebrating a milestone after hitting five million followers on Instagram.

On February 25, 2023, Irwin shared a video with her Instagram followers, thanking them for their continued support of her and the world that she has been doing with the Australia Zoo.

“Oh my goodness, I can’t believe it. Five million followers here on Instagram,” Irwin said. “I wanted to send a video of absolute gratitude your way. Thank you for following our journey, for being part of our conservation work each and every day. We call ourselves wildlife warriors and it is such a privilege to be able to share our work with you here. Looking forward to many more years of wildlife warriors work and sending koala cuddles your way. Thank you so much,” she continued.

Bindi Irwin works at the Australia Zoo and runs the Wildlife Warrior program. Her husband Chandler Powell also works at the zoo and is a part of the program, which was founded in 2002 by Bindi Irwin’s parents, Steve Irwin and Terri Irwin.

Bindi Irwin Received Dozens of Congratulatory Messages on Her Post

Many fans took to the comments section of Bindi Irwin’s Instagram video to congratulate her on hitting five million followers on Instagram and to thank her for her conservation efforts and for sharing updates with the public.

“Thank you for teaching us!! And thank you for showing us there is more to family than just a name. Responsibility to keep a legacy going!!” one person wrote.

“You’re a true inspiration, Bindi! Keep fighting, Warrior – you’ve got an army of supporters behind you,” read another comment.

“Congratulations on the 5 million viewers! Your entire family are terrific At wildlife conservation,” a third Instagram user added.

“Thank you for sharing your wonderful light with the world, with all the wildlife. You guys are a soulful blessing,” a fourth said.

Bindi Irwin Has Been Carrying on Her Father’s Legacy Along With Her Brother Robert Irwin

Irwin’s father, Steve Irwin, died in 2006. He had been filming a documentary when he was stung by a stingray, according to People magazine. In the years that followed, his two kids, Bindi Irwin and her younger brother, Robert Irwin, have been dedicated to carrying on his legacy.

“I think what dad really showed the world was, of course, to have that appreciation for the natural world and to treat every living being on this planet as you would wish to be treated,” Robert Irwin told E! News in October 2022. “I think that’s something that I’ll always carry with me,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bindi Irwin’s mom has spoken out about the work that her kids have been doing, and pointed out that her daughter is very much like her dad in many ways.

“I think she’s got that determination that Steve had and that connection with wildlife,” Terri Irwin told Entertainment Tonight in early 2022. “Because it is weird to see animals just gravitate to her. So she’ll go out in the morning in the stroller, and all the kangaroos just gather around her like they’re having a meeting,” she explained.

Bindi Irwin often shares updates, photos, and videos from the Australia Zoo on social media.

