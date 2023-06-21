DWTS Alum Claps Back After Being Called a ‘Bad’ Parent

A former contestant from “Dancing with the Stars” has shared some thoughts in the midst of some drama regarding his kids. Brian Austin Green, who competed on season 30 of “DWTS” with his real-life partner Sharna Burgess, has three children with his ex-wife, Megan Fox. Critics took aim at Fox recently, and the couple’s three kids, and Green stepped up to defend her. Some people turned their wrath toward him as a result, but he made it clear he was not giving their criticism much, if any, weight.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brian Austin Green Quickly Spoke in Defense of Fox

The criticism began after a music video director and aspiring politician, Robby Starbuck, shared a photo of Fox with her kids in a now-deleted Twitter post. Starbuck noted he used to live in the same neighborhood as Fox, and he claimed she supposedly made her kids wear “girl clothes.” The specific photo that sparked all of the chaos showed Fox walking with her three children, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, outdoors. All three kids have long hair, and Noah was wearing a pink shirt and coordinating shorts. Fox responded to Starbuck’s post, and there was some heated back and forth between the two across social media.

Green spoke out about the allegations as well, calling it a “bogus” story. “There are only a few people in their world that can actually verify wether [sic] or not a story like this is true and I can tell you with absolute certainty it is not,” the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant told TMZ. After Green shared his insight, he received some criticism on social media himself. Page Six detailed he took to his Instagram Stories and shared one Instagram comment where someone noted, “U are a bad father.” Green then shared, “People like this have lost their minds. Why anyone thinks it’s morally ok to attack people like this that they have never even met is crazy.” He continued, “Let’s do better as a society. We owe it to the future generations.”

Green & Fox Continue to Support Their Kids

In April 2022, Fox told Glamour UK that her oldest child with Green, Noah, “started wearing dresses when he was about two.” She supported Noah and her other children while helping them learn “you can express yourself through your clothing however you want.” At the time, she acknowledged she “can’t control the way other people react to my children,” and she noted that was part of the reason she doesn’t post a lot about her kids on social media.

Green has received more than just one negative comment since the photo of Fox and their kids started to make waves. An Instagram post from June 2021 showed Green in a pool with his oldest son Kassius, with his ex Vanessa Marcil, as well as his three kids with Fox. Some critics recently hit up the comments section of that old post with new notes.

“Groomer,” wrote one Instagram user.

“What now, do you go bra shopping for your 3 boys that you dress as girls? 3 boys. 3 boys,” commented another.

“I would think and see 3 girls there. Sad,” someone else remarked regarding Green’s three children with Fox.

“Yall are some sick parents,” read a note on a different post from May 2021 that showed Burgess with the three kids.

In 2017, while chatting with Dax Holt on “Straight From the Source,” Green shared his perspective on Noah’s desire to wear dresses and other similar items at the age of 4. “If he wants to wear it, then he wears it, and it’s dresses or goggles or, you know, whatever, slippers, it’s his life.” The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant added, “He’s not harming anyone wearing a dress, so if he wants to wear a dress, awesome, good on him.”