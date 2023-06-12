DWTS Alum Issues Public Statement After an Attack on Ex

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum has released a statement after a social media user posted about his three young kids. Brian Austin Green released a statement after a social media user accused his ex-wife, Megan Fox, of forcing the kids to wear “girls clothes.”

“It’s a totally bogus story. There are only a few people in their world that can actually verify wether [sic] or not a story like this is true and I can tell you with absolute certainty it is not. This person trying to claim this is true is a perfect example of someone with selfish motives that does not care about negatively affecting a parent child relationship,” Green told TMZ.

Green and Fox ended their decade-long marriage in 2021. Their three sons, Noah, Bodhi and Journey, have always been given the freedom to be creative and to explore. In an interview on “The Talk,” Fox said that her son Noah likes to wear dresses, which she completely supports.

Green is now dating “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess and the couple has one son together. Fox has been an on-off relationship with Machine Gun Kelly for three years.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Politician Made Bold Claims About Brian Austin Green & Megan Fox’s Kids

On June 8, 2023, a man named Robby Starbuck, who ran for Congress in 2022, shared a photo of Green and Megan Fox’s three sons on Twitter with the following caption:

“These are Megan Fox’s sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park. I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them,” he wrote. He went on to add that he knew of another witness and a nanny for the family who said something about it.

“Just a very weird situation but clearly those boys weren’t happy. I never said anything publicly because they were so young and I thought it would stop because they were vocally expressing the desire to wear ‘boy clothes,'” Starbuck said.

Megan Fox Posted a Scathing Response to Robby Starbuck on Her Instagram Feed

Starbuck’s tweet ended up going viral and Fox shared her response in a well thought out Instagram caption.

“I really don’t want to give you this attention because clearly you’re a clout chaser, but let me teach you something…” Fox’s post on June 10, 2023, began.

“Irregardless of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame – never use children as leverage or social currency. Especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense,” she continued.

“Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe. I have been burned at the stake by insecure, narcissistic, impotent, little men like you many times, and yet i’m still here. You f***** with the wrong witch,” she concluded.

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum Says She Will ‘Always’ Love Her Ex-Husband