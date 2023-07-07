Potential DWTS Contender Teases Interest in Joining Show, With 1 Condition

Casting speculation and rumors for season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” are starting to emerge, and one official casting announcement has just been made. ABC will not release the full cast list for a while yet, but that will not stop “DWTS” fans from sharing their wish lists and theories. Sometimes, celebrities start rallying or hinting at their interest themselves, and that was the case with one potential contestant recently. If this person were to join the upcoming cast, they would do so as a very familiar face, but with a twist.

Brie Garcia Would Love to Join DWTS

For years, people have watched Brie Garcia and her twin sister Nikki Garcia build their brand together. They worked in the world of the WWE for 16 years, going by the last name of Bella and performing as “The Bella Twins,” noted Variety. It was during this time that Nikki joined “Dancing with the Stars” in 2017 for season 25, and she was paired with Artem Chigvintsev. At the time, she was engaged to WWE star John Cena. Things were not romantic between Nikki and her partner, then, but the two did start dating not long after her engagement to Cena ended.

Since then, Nikki and the “Dancing with the Stars” pro have had a son, Matteo, and gotten married. Could it be Bella’s turn to hit the dance floor next? She addressed the possibility in the July 6 episode of the sisters’ YouTube show, and she seems very open to the possibility. At one point during the latest episode of “The Nikki and Brie Show,” Bella addressed the idea, which has come up a number of times before. “I have been doing a little soul-searching and thinking about a lot of stuff,” she explained. “If I was allowed to practice in Napa, and fly in for the live shows, I would 100 percent say yes,” Brie added.

Nikki Garcia Wants Her Twin Sister to Do It

As People noted in 2020, both Nikki and Bella, and their families, moved to Napa Valley, California. “It was definitely a twin decision. Our poor guys,” Nikki teased of the move. Now that both ladies are settled in Napa, with their husbands and kids, Brie hesitates to leave for a long period of time. “I always get nervous, because you have to put in a lot of work, it’s time-consuming, so for me, just being away from the kids, I’d be nervous,” she explained. Nikki pointed out that there are other “Dancing with the Stars” contestants over the years who followed similar plans, rehearsing in their hometowns and flying to Los Angeles just for the live shows.

“If they would work it out like that for me, I can take my kids, like if I could go drop my kids off at school, go practice, then go pick them up, and then if I go back to practice, boom.” Nikki explained that she felt her twin sister had a powerful story she could utilize to turn into dance for the competition. For starters, there is the history the women have of breaking barriers in the WWE, and then the name change the women recently embraced for the next chapter of their lives. In addition, their 40th birthday would come during the upcoming season. “I’m hoping you do it,” Nikki revealed, although she joked she would have to split her votes between Chigvintsev and her twin sister.

If she were to join “Dancing with the Stars,” who would Brie want to be paired with? She noted that perhaps she would choose Gleb Savchenko, in large part because she and Nikki are already friends with him, as well as with his girlfriend, “So it would be easy for me… I feel like that would be a lot of fun,” Brie detailed. Nikki liked the idea, noting that Savchenco had been Chigvintsev’s best man in her wedding, while naturally, Brie was the maid of honor. Fans are already familiar with the dynamic of their friendship, and people seem to be eager to see it happen. While Brie and Nikki didn’t offer up the possibility that Chigvintsev could partner with Brie, quite a few of their fans suggested it.

One fan of their show declared, “I have been wanting Brie to go on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ FOREVER!”

“She needs to do it… and she needs to have Artem… I know some may think it awkward, but I think it would be fine… because if not, I’m with Nikki and I’ll have to split votes…lol,” someone noted on Instagram.

“Would be nice if @theartemc is her partner, that way, they can both practice in Napa and don’t have to spend too much time away from their families. Plus, I don’t want to split my votes!” added another fan.