‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 32 Full Cast Announcement Date Revealed

The next season of “Dancing With the Stars” is starting to take shape. On July 7, 2023, Derek Hough announced the very first contestant of the new season: “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix.

In a video shared to his Instagram feed, Hough and Madix were featured in a fun skit that was recorded at Madix’s new Something About Her sandwich shop.

“What a coinciDance bumping into our newest celebrity for @dancingwiththestars . Who’s ready to watch @arianamadix hit the iconic Ballroom floor this Fall?” Hough captioned the post. According to People magazine, the full cast will be revealed on “Good Morning America” on September 13, 2023.

The new season will begin at the end of September or beginning of October 2023 and will air on both ABC and Disney+.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Ariana Madix Being Cast on Season 32

On the May 17, 2023, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Madix responded to rumors that she was going to star on season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I don’t know anything yet, so… It would be really cool though. I would love to do it,” Madix said. Madix has starred on “Vanderpump Rules” since season 1, but didn’t join as a full-time cast member until season 3. In March 2023, Madix found out that her longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval was having an affair with co-star — and Madix’s best pal — Raquel Leviss. In the time since, people have really rallied behind Madix.

Now that Madix has been confirmed for “Dancing With the Stars” season 32, fans seem really excited for her as evidenced by the comments left on Hough’s Instagram post.

“Omfg!!! Let’s goooo!!! I am so voting all day and night for Ariana!! Let’s goooo,” one person wrote.

“Not throwing shade, but not even Stassi got to this level. You are going to kill it,” someone else added.

“Never watched DWTS but absolutely will watch this season,” a third comment read.

“So excited for Ariana!! She’s so talented and just wish good opportunities for her!!!” a fourth Instagram user said.

Madix is the first-ever “Vanderpump Rules” star to appear on the dance competition show.

Fans Have Expressed Other Celebrities They’d Like to See Compete

Although there haven’t been any solid rumors about who else will appear on season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars,” fans have been sharing their ideal celebrities to take on the ballroom.

In a Reddit thread shared on July 1, 2023, some of the suggestions included former star of “The Hills,” Lauren Conrad, and “The Nanny” star Fran Drescher. In another thread, fans debated seeing “Full House” actor John Stamos and Netflix reality star Joey Sasso compete for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

There is one actress who many fans say they’d like to see in the ballroom, and that’s Jennifer Love Hewitt — and she’s totally interested.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2019, Hewitt said that she would join the show if the opportunity presented itself.

“I love ‘Dancing With the Stars; … I’m ready. I’m ready!” she told the outlet before adding, “Oh my gosh, I’d pass out,” if she got a call.

