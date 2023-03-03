Fans React as Newest DWTS Couple Steps Out for the First Time

The newest “Dancing With the Stars” couple stepped out publicly for the first time at the premiere for “Creed III.”

Daniel Durant and his season 31 dance partner Britt Stewart walked the black carpet together, making their first official public appearance since confirming their romance. The premiere took place on February 27, 2023, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California.

“This may be the first, but we can’t wait for many more nights like these! Thanks for having us #Creed3. We are grateful to see representation on the screen and access for everyone,” Stewart captioned a joint Instagram post on February 28, 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Showed Their Full Support of Stewart & Durant’s Relationship in the Comments Section of the Post

Several of Stewart’s ballroom pro colleagues and friends commented on the post, showing their support for the newest relationship to come out of the dance competition show.

“I love you both,” Witney Carson wrote.

“This is just the post of the day baby!!!” added Emma Slater.

“Hot,” Alan Bersten said.

Other DWTS pros that found their way to the comments section include Lindsay Arnold, Daniella Karagach, Peta Murgatroyd, and Cheryl Burke.

Stewart and Durant built a strong bond while competing together on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars.” They faced different challenges from the other competitors since Durant is deaf.

“He exceeds my expectations every single week. He has this internal metronome that is so fantastic. So many people can’t believe that he’s deaf or forget that he’s deaf because he tends to be on the music the majority of the time,” Stewart told KTLA 5 Morning News in October 2022.

The pair was eliminated during the semi-finals.

Britt Stewart & Daniel Durant Went Instagram Official on Valentine’s Day

After several weeks of fan speculation, Stewart and Durant decided to share the news that they are, in fact, dating. On February 14, 2023, Stewart shared a video of her and Durant being goofy together. She used the song “Fall in Love with You” by Montell Fish to accompany the post.

For the caption, Stewart added a red heart emoji and tagged Durant. The comments section quickly filled up with support from fans, many of whom expressed happiness and job over the official announcement.

About a week later, Stewart shared a post of her and Durant on the “Dancing with the Stars” tour together, admitting that she missed him as he’s no longer traveling with the rest of the group.

“It’s now been over a week without @danielndurant on tour and it just doesn’t feel the same! I’m so proud of Daniel for bringing such a radiant and contagious energy to the @dwtstourofficial stage and everything he does in life! He makes any space he’s in feel full and bright. I’m really so grateful that the whole #TeamSignToShine was able to experience tour and share our hearts with all of you! I will always cherish those memories,” she captioned the post.

The tour is set to wrap in just a few weeks.

