DWTS Pro Announces Engagement Days After Christmas

Another “Dancing With the Stars” couple is engaged. On December 29, 2023, ballroom pro Britt Stewart and her boyfriend Daniel Durant announced their engagement.

“Forever,” they captioned a joint Instagram post. The couple first met when they were paired together on season 31 of the dance competition show. As they got to know each other, they ended up falling in love.

“Ending 2023 engaged. Still pinching myself,” Stewart captioned a share on her Instagram Stories. “Love you forever,” she added, tagging Durant.

Stewart and Durant’s chemistry helped them get fairly far in the competition. They were sent home the week before the semifinals, finishing the season in fifth place. Their relationship far outlasted their time in the ballroom, however.

Durant was one of the few deaf contestants to compete on the ABC show. He was born deaf and both of his parents are deaf as well. Through the “Dancing With the Stars” season, Stewart and Durant found ways to communicate with one another and Stewart learned American Sign Language to help facilitate that.

Here’s what you need to know:

Britt Stewart’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Is Over the Moon for Her & Daniel Durant

Stewart and Durant shared a couple of snaps that were taken after Durant popped the question. The two posed together outside in a wooded area and Stewart showed off her new engagement ring.

“My heart connected to it, and I had to get that ring,” Durant told People magazine, adding, “it belongs on her finger for sure.”

Many of Stewart’s DWTS family members left messages of excitement in the comments section.

“CRYINGGGGG. CONGRATULATIONS TO THE FIANCÉS!!!!” wrote Jenna Johnson.

“Omggggggggggggg BRITTTT. Yes yes yes!!! Congratulations!!!” read a comment from Peta Murgatroyd.

“Yes Yes and more YES!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations you two beautiful babes,” DWTS co-host Julianne Hough added.

“Absolutely the BEST NEWS ON THE PLANET!!!! Crying, so happy for you both!!! You guys are getting married!!!” said pro Emma Slater.

Other comments from Sasha Farber, Alan Bersten, Lindsay Arnold, Val Chmerkovskiy, Pasha Pashkov, and more also appeared on the post.

Britt Stewart & Daniel Durant Have Been Dating for More Than 1 Year

Stewart and Durant stayed close following their elimination and, eventually, they fell in love.

“It feels like falling love with Daniel and taking our relationship to next level all happened at the same time,” Stewart previously told Heavy.

“We didn’t start dating until after our season on DWTS, but during that time as teammates we really became best friends. We really had a strong foundation going into our relationship — we both admittedly fell in love very quickly after we started dating,” she added.

In August 2023, the duo announced that they had moved in together.

“HOME! Only thing not pictured are the boys,” Stewart captioned a post on her Instagram feed.

“If you know Daniel and I, you know that we protect our privacy and relationship. But we felt like sharing our new place together, well because we are so dang proud and happy,” she added.

