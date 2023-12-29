Sharna Burgess Shares Rare Photo With all of Brian Austin Green’s Kids

On December 25, 2023, “Dancing With the Stars” pro Sharna Burgess shared a rare photo that included all of her fiance’s kids.

Brian Austin Green‘s oldest son, Kassius, 21, joined the family for the Christmas holiday. Also included were Green’s three sons with ex Megan Fox; Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7. Of course, the youngest Green, Zane, 1, was also the snaps.

“Let me tell you about a mothers impossible dream. Her unicorn if you will..… ONE damn usable photo! I have about 300 photos of just today on my phone and these are the ONLY (barely) usable ones where we are somewhat looking in the same general direction. And almost no one is blinking. Or pulling a face. And at the same time I wouldn’t change a single thing about us. As long as I get ONE damn photo. And if you can’t beat ‘em… join ‘em,” Burgess captioned the Instagram post.

This is one of the only photos that Burgess has of the whole family together.

Fans Reacted to Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green’s Blended Family

Burgess and Green have been dating since late 2020, and they got engaged in June 2023.

Burgess, Green and all of the kids posed on the stairs wearing holiday pajamas. Even Burgess’ two dogs got in the photo, making for a really great family memory. Fans reacted to the snaps in the comments section.

“The most beautiful family! They are blessed to have you as their mama,” one person wrote.

“Merry Christmas to everyone! You look like you’ve got a wonderful blended family and there’s clearly a lot of love there,” someone else added.

“What a beautiful family!! Love the one of Kassius and Zane, Merry Christmas!!!!” a third comment read.

“This melts my heart. @brianaustingreen with all his kids, his whole family. Happy Holidays,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Aren’t Sure if They Will Have More Kids Together

After welcoming their son, Zane, in 2022, many fans wondered if Burgess and Green would expand their family. However, with five kids total, Green isn’t too sure about adding a sixth to his brood.

“We are raising four young kids at home. Kass is already 20 and out of the house, living his best life. But we have four young kids in the house. If we add a fifth, we may need to then drive a school bus to get from point A to point B,” Burgess previously told People magazine.

“It’s a conversation that we’ve had about, ‘Would we do it again? Could we do it again?'” she admitted.

Meanwhile. Green previously told ET that he’s “done” having children.

“I mean, I have five kids, and we joke about the fact that I had a I already had a station wagon, so now I have [to get] a Yukon Denali. If I have another one, then I’m moving to like a school bus or something,” he joked.

“How do you travel? Like, you know, going into a restaurant asking for a table for seven, it all starts becoming a little much. So I think I’m done at five,” he added.

