Britt Stewart Plans Sweet Surprise for Beau Daniel Durant

Throughout season 31 of “Dancing with the Stars,” fans watched as the sparks flew between pro dancer Britt Stewart and her partner, actor Daniel Durant. Some “DWTS” fans started to suspect that the duo had transitioned their dance floor chemistry into a real-life romance, and they debuted their romantic relationship on Valentine’s Day. In the months since then, the two have traveled together and shared plenty of updates with their supporters. Recently, Stewart decided to plan a big surprise for Durant and she gave everybody an opportunity to tag along via social media updates.

Britt Stewart Planned a Surprise Date Night for Daniel Durant

On June 22, Stewart shared a lengthy video via her Instagram page. In her caption, the “Dancing with the Stars” pro declared, “Surprise date night for my @danielndurant was a success!” She explained, “For a couple months now Daniel has been saying he misses dancing with me. Little did he know I’ve been planning this special date for us!” Stewart tagged choreographer Francisco Forquera and dancer Maria Ceva in her caption as well, thanking them for giving Stewart and Durant a lesson on dancing the Argentine tango. Stewart noted, “We never got to do this style on DWTS so this was a new experience for Daniel!”

During the course of the video, Stewart filmed and narrated the big event. She secretly packed his dance bag while he was still sleeping and explained to viewers that Durant had absolutely no idea what she had planned for him. She also admitted she had one other, rather important, thing to tell everybody. “Daniel hates surprises.” She then cringed, but added, “but I think he’s going to like this one.” The next segment of the video showed Stewart getting ready for the night out as she explained the next step of her plan. She told Durant that they had dinner plans and there was an additional activity they would do after dinner, letting him know there was a surprise ahead, but without providing specifics.

Stewart took Durant to LALA’s Argentine Grill for dinner, and then the next phase of the date night began. Durant questioned what they were doing, wondering why he had a bag with him, admitting she had told him he couldn’t look inside it. “I think Britt kidnapped me,” the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant jokingly signed just before the big reveal.

Stewart & Durant Enjoyed a Private Tango Lesson

Stewart then walked Durant into the private home studio where she revealed they were taking a Tango class. He seemed pretty excited, and the couple changed clothes and got started. The “Dancing with the Stars” pro, who learned sign language specifically for Durant during the competition, seemed to signal several times she wanted things to be spicier as they learned and danced. The couple shared a lot of laughs throughout the lesson and seemed to have a blast. Naturally, their “DWTS” colleagues and fans went wild over what Stewart had planned.

Emma Slater commented, “Omg I LOVE THIS!!! What an amazing date night!”

“I love this and who knew that @danielndurant was a natural?! Brit, you’re always on 🔥,” added Cheryl Burke.

“Brava! ❤️❤️❤️🔥 and he is quite good, but you know that,” declared former “Dancing with the Stars” pro Anna Trebunskaya.

“You two ugh I can’t!!!!” teased Witney Carson. Supportive comments were also left by Gleb Savchenko, Hayley Erbert, KoKo Iwasake, and Daniella Karagach.

“No pressure but I’ll absolutely never recover if you ever break up,” noted one fan of the couple. I handful of others admitted they felt the same way.

Terra Jole, who competed on season 23 of “Dancing with the Stars” and starred on “Little Women: LA” added, “Britt!!!! Ahhh! 1. As an asl student myself, you’re an incredibly fast learner, but of course you are!! ASL is like choreography for your hands, so no wonder you’re a natural.” She added, “2. Ya’lls chemistry is 🔥… Best date night ever!”