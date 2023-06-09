Britt Stewart & Daniel Durant Take Their Romance to Barbados

During season 31 of “Dancing with the Stars,” professional dancer Britt Stewart was partnered with actor Daniel Durant, and the pair made it to the semi-finals. They did not win the mirror-ball trophy together, but they seem to have found something far more enjoyable. A few months after their “DWTS” experience ended, Stewart and Durant revealed they were dating one another. They have kept fans updated on their blossoming romance over the past few months, and recent social media posts indicate they currently are enjoying a getaway designed for love.

Here’s what you need to know:

Daniel Durant & Britt Stewart Are in Barbados Together

Since going public with their romantic relationship, Stewart and Durant have done plenty of traveling together. They were in Hawaii during the spring, and the “Dancing with the Stars” pair explored Italy together more recently as well. On May 31, Stewart revealed via an Instagram post that she was in Barbados, and she noted Durant was right there by her side. Stewart shared a video showing her walking towards the ocean and she detailed, “First time in Barbados did not disappoint!” She noted the video was taken by Durant, adding he had been the videographer “of course.”

Stewart shared some updates on the trip via her Instagram Stories as well, and Just Jared has dished out the details of the trip. The “Dancing with the Stars” couple has been staying at the Sandals Royal Barbados Resort, and they shared dinner on the beach at sunset one evening. The couple strolled down the beach hand-in-hand, and they got in a bit of bowling at the resort’s Lovers Lane alley too.

‘DWTS’ Fans Adore Stewart & Durant As a Couple

Real-life #DWTS couple Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart took a romantic vacation to Barbados and we have all the photos from their getaway! https://t.co/f1DkurtVuX — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 6, 2023

“Dancing with the Stars” fans were rooting for Stewart and Durant to take their partnership off the dance floor and into the real world long before they acknowledged their romance. Now that the two are dating, and sharing updates, fans gush over their relationship at every opportunity.

“I’m too invested in this couple,” admitted one fan on Reddit while sharing the link to the photos of Durant and Stewart in Barbados.

Another Redditor exclaimed, “Britt is so pretty. And they’re such an adorable couple!”

“They are such a cute couple,” concurred someone else.

“Stunning pics! Looks like the perfect vacation. So happy for them!” another commenter gushed.

Several of the comments on Stewart’s Instagram post came from fans who are hoping for additional updates from Barbados, or people who suggested where they would love to see the “Dancing with the Stars” couple travel to together next.

“Gorgeous! We need a Britt and Daniel LIVE,” suggested another commenter.

“Cutest travel duo,” added another.

Someone else gushed, “You and Daniel make my heart so happy seeing you together!! Watching you two dance together you could see the real chemistry!! I hope you have many years of happiness together!!!”

As Us Weekly detailed, Stewart started learning how to sign after she was paired with Durant, who is deaf. “Before, my interpreter [Gabe Gomez] … he’d be there interpreting for us at practice, and now he fades away during practice and it’s nice. She understands me,” Durant shared. Stewart talked about how she loved being “able to have story and passion and heart,” and she revealed that for her, “Daniel is all of that and more.”