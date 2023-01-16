DWTS Judge Joins Another Talent Competition Series [REPORT]

One of the “Dancing With the Stars” judges has a new judging gig, according to new reports from The Sun and The Daily Mirror. The outlet reported on Monday, January 16 that Bruno Tonioli has joined Simon Cowell’s talent competition series “Britain’s Got Talent.”

Here’s what you need to know:

An Insider Says Simon Cowell Always ‘Preferred’ Bruno Tonioli to Join ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Over Comedian Alan Carr

“Britain’s Got Talent” is reportedly in the market for a new addition to the judging panel and, according to The Sun, creator Simon Cowell has always wanted current “Dancing With the Stars” judge and former “Strictly Come Dancing” judge Bruno Tonioli for the seat.

“For almost two months [British comedian Alan Carr] may have been the favourite to take over from [judge David Walliams], but Bruno was always Simon’s preferred choice,” a source told The Sun. “Not only does he have years of judging experience under his belt from his time on ‘Strictly,’ he will bring an outrageous brand of comedy that BGT needs on the panel. In so many ways this is already the perfect job for Bruno as it sees him return to a glitzy showbusiness favourite that fits in with the rest of his work.”

The source added that it all came down to Tonioli “being presented with an offer enticing enough to make a commitment” to “Britain’s Got Talent.” After some “intense negotiations,” they’ve reached an agreement.

A different source told the Mirror, “Bruno has all the right experience and his famous exuberance will go down a treat. He and Simon have long hoped to work together so this has proved the perfect opportunity. Everyone’s very excited.”

Apparently, Cowell has been after Tonioli for years. In a 2018 interview with The Sun, Tonioli admitted that Cowell has approached him and they’ve tried to figure out a way to work together.

“I’ve told [Cowell[ to come up with something new and we’ll think about it,” Tonioli told The Sun at the time. “We have discussed these things for a number of years but it has never come to anything concrete.”

There has been not yet been a formal announcement of Tonioli joining “Britain’s Got Talent,” but if he does join the judges panel, he will sit beside Cowell, actress Amanda Holden, and singer Alesha Dixon on the panel.

When Holden was asked about Carr joining the BGT during an appearance on “The One Show,” she said coyly, “Watch this space, is the top line. I was really contained and found my filter. I was really good. Watch this space.”

She added, “[Alan Carr would] be good, it’s a good idea. It’s a good idea. We’ll miss David, but it’s a good idea.”

How Will Bruno Tonioli Joining ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Affect ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

For those “Dancing With the Stars” fans wondering if this means Tonioli is stepping down from “Dancing With the Stars,” don’t worry too much — the U.S. “Dancing With the Stars” now runs only from September to November since they stopped doing two shows per calendar year.

Meanwhile, “Britain’s Got Talent” typically runs from mid-April to the beginning of June, so not only do they not overlap, but Tonioli would even have time for a break in between shows.

It won’t be like when Tonioli was pulling double duty on “Dancing With the Stars” and “Strictly Come Dancing,” which air at the same time in their respective countries. For those jobs, Tonioli was flying back and forth and the unpredictability of air travel got to be too much.

“Getting through the airports is not like it used to be, so it created a situation that was unsustainable,” Tonioli told “The One Show” in May 2022, adding, “Because of the travel situations I cannot really guarantee that I’m going to be there because anything can happen. Two years ago, I changed my tickets every week and they need continuity.”

David Walliams Is Expected to Step Down From the ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Judging Panel

According to a November 2022 report from The Sun, “Britain’s Got Talent” has been looking for a replacement for judge David Walliams, who is expected to step down after The Guardian published sexually explicit remarks that Walliams made about auditionees for the show in January 2020.

At the time, Walliams issued a statement to the Guardian apologizing for his remarks, saying, “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ in 2020. These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

Production company Thames TV added, “Although relating to a private conversation almost three years ago, the language used was inappropriate. Even though it was private, those involved have been spoken to and reminded of their responsibilities and the show’s expectations as to future professional conduct.”

“We do not condone the language outlined in these allegations, and we have spoken to the producers of ‘Britain’s Got Talent.’ Duty of care towards all participants on any of our programmes is always of paramount importance and we have protocols and guidelines in place for all our production partners,” said broadcast network ITV in its own statement.

In November 2022, a source told The Sun that Walliams “decided to bow out after a 10-year run. He wants to leave on a high after a wonderful time.”

The source added, “Being on the show has been a huge source of entertainment and joy for him and he is arguably the most popular member of the panel. … He hasn’t taken the decision lightly, but it feels like time to move on and focus on his other projects.”