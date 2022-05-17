Candace Cameron Bure Remembers Bob Saget in Heartbreaking Posts

Candace Cameron Bure is mourning the loss of her television dad and her dear friend, Bob Saget.

Saget was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on January 9, 2022. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. #BobSaget,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted, confirming the news.

On May 17, 2022, Saget’s loved ones and his colleagues remembered him on what would have been his 66th birthday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bure Shared Several Throwback Photos of Saget on His Birthday

Bure took to Instagram to share her grief today but to also let her followers know that she was celebrating her “Full House” co-star on what would have been his special day.

She shared a post to her Instagram feed fairly early in the day before moving over to her Instagram Stories to share some sweet memories that she had made with Saget.

“Todays your dad. I miss and love you @bobsaget,” Bure captioned a photo of her standing in front of an old photograph of Saget. Her “Full House” co-stars John Stamos and Jodie Sweetin were also in the pic.

In a subsequent photo, Bure was sitting next to Saget during what appeared to be a table read for “Fuller House.” Saget was holding a cell phone in conversation with Bure and the two appeared to be laughing.

Bure shared several more throwback photos of Saget, most from her time on “Full House.”

Bure Shared Several Posts About Saget When He Died

It’s no secret that Bure and Saget were extremely close; he played her TV dad on the show from 1987 through 1995. Bure and Saget reprised their roles for Netflix’s “Fuller House,” which aired from 2016 through 2020.

When Saget died, the “Full House” cast expressed their sadness on social media, and Bure uploaded some especially heartbreaking posts.

“Oh, Bob. Why’d you have to leave us so soon? We are all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue. My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenaged years and the rest of adulthood. You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age. You were never afraid or ashamed to share your emotions, to cry, to love, to laugh and say it out loud. We’ve always been so deeply connected since the day we met when I was 10 years old. You weren’t just like a father, but one of my closest friends in life,” Bure captioned a post that she uploaded on January 11, 2022.

“This hurts like nothing I’ve ever felt before. I love you, I love you, I love you. You knew that. I knew that. But I have to say it again. I want one more hug. I want one more text that says, ‘oh, btw, it’s me Bob’ after a long rant. I want one more laugh. I want to roll my eyes at you one more time. I want you to tell me to watch something but then tell me maybe I shouldn’t because of my faith. You were always so protective of me, and cared about everything. And everybody. You were the best. You were… Bob. There will never be another like you,” she continued.

