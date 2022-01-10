Bob Saget Dead: Star Dies, But Cause of Death Unclear

Bob Saget is dead at the age of 65. The cause of death for the “Full House” star is not clear.

The entertainment site TMZ first reported the tragic news on January 9, 2022. News4Jax, a Florida news outlet, also confirmed through “multiple sources” that Saget had died in a Florida hotel.

The beloved actor spoke to a Florida television station about his comedy show a few days before his death and seemed in good spirits. You can watch video of that appearance later in this article. You can also listen to scanner audio obtained by Heavy later in this article; dispatch audio indicates that a security guard discovered Saget in his room.

“Multiple sources” told TMZ that the actor, who played Danny Tanner on “Full House,” died on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Florida.

In addition to his role on “Full House,” Saget was probably best known for its Netflix sequel, “Fuller House,” and for hosting America’s Funniest Home Videos, a spot he held from 1989 to 1997.

Here’s what you need to know:

Scanner Audio Indicates That Saget Was Found ‘Not Breathing’ by a Security Officer

The Orange County Fire Department was dispatched at 4:08 p.m. to a medical emergency at 4012 Central Florida Parkway in Orlando, the Ritz Carlton hotel, according to incident records obtained by Heavy.

Here is the scanner audio. The Saget portion starts at about 15 minutes and 30 seconds into the file.

https://heavy.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/202201091458-752772-30777.mp3

According to emergency radio transmissions obtained by Heavy, fire and EMS responded to room 962 at the Ritz-Carlton for a male patient. The dispatcher said the 911 caller said it was an “obvious death.” The caller said a “security officer found a guest not breathing, no pulse.”

Scanner records say: “Medical Emergency, CENTRAL FLORIDA PKWY, ORLANDO, FL. E58 R54. 4:08 PM.”

Saget Was Pronounced Dead in the Hotel Room, Reports Say

TMZ’s account matches the scanner audio. According to TMZ, authorities responded to Saget’s hotel room, but he was declared dead there.

“The Sheriff’s Department and the fire department responded to the hotel around 4 PM ET … after hotel security had found Bob in his room. We’re told he was pronounced dead on the scene, but the circumstances of his death are still unclear,” TMZ reported.

Saget Spoke to a Florida Television Show a Few Days Before His Death & Was in Florida for a Comedy Show





Bob Saget coming to Ponte Vedra concert hall You may know him as Danny Tanner on Full House but he's also a popular comedian and podcaster. 2022-01-05T13:38:18Z

According to News4Jax, on the Monday before his death, Saget spoke to the stations Morning Show because he was set to perform a comedy shot at Ponte Vedra Hall in Jacksonville. Florida.

The television station reported that Saget “appeared in good spirits and health” when speaking with News4JAX anchor Bruce Hamilton, who went to the same college.