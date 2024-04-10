Candace Cameron Bure Reunites With Chmerkovskiy Brothers for Emotional Event

A fun “Dancing with the Stars” reunion recently took place at a movie screening. Professional dancers Maks Chmerkovskiy and Val Chmerkovskiy showed up to support former season 18 DWTS contestant Candace Cameron Bure, and they raved about the film.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Chmerkovskiy Brothers Raved About Bure’s Film

On April 3, Bure hosted a screening of her upcoming movie, “Unsung Hero.” The screening was full of excited attendees, and the Chmerkovskiy brothers were part of the crowd.

Both Val and Maks gushed over the film in their Instagram Stories. “Proud of my friend the brilliant and equally kind @candacecbure producing and starring in a beautiful piece of important art,” Val wrote.

In another Instagram Story, Val shared, “I don’t usually cry. I had to shed a tear for this one. Beautiful story. Beautiful family.”

Maks also loved the movie. In an Instagram Story on his page, he wrote, “EXCELLENT movie!!!!” He continued, “I didn’t expect to have the reaction I had and was there mainly to support my friend @candacecbure but the movie is EXCELLENT!!!”

The former “Dancing with the Stars” pro wasn’t done gushing over the film yet, though. Maks added, “I cried, multiple times, and absolutely can’t wait to watch it again with @petamurgatroyd. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!”

‘Unsung Hero’ Is an Important Project for the Former DWTS Contestant

In November 2023, People shared the story behind the movie. The film tells the story of Joel Smallbone and his family moving from Australia to the United States. The family eventually launched the Christian pop duo named for KING + COUNTRY.

David Smallbone and his wife Helen moved their family of seven children to Nashville, Tennessee in 1991. One of the family’s daughters, Rebecca St. James, garnered attention for her singing. She became a recording artist, as did Joel and their brother Luke, with for KING + COUNTRY.

Bure shared the first trailer for “Unsung Hero” via Instagram in November 2023. She explained, “When my friends @forkingandcountry shared their remarkable true story with me, I knew I had to be a part of telling it.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum also noted it was the first opportunity her company, Candy Rock Entertainment, had to co-produce a feature film. The movie debuts in theaters on April 26.

She also plays the character of Mrs. Kay in the film. “Experience a true story of family, miracles, and music,” Bure teased of the movie.

Bure’s Fans & Colleagues Are Excited to See the Film

Val and Maks weren’t the only ones excited about Bure’s project. When she shared the final trailer of “Unsung Hero” on her Instagram page on April 4, Bure received an enthusiastic response.

Danica McKellar, who has worked with Bure on Hallmark and Great American Family, and also competed on “Dancing with the Stars,” gushed in a comment. She loved a quote Bure included in the Instagram post and added, “I’m so excited to see [the movie] on the big screen!!”

A follower wrote, “Ahhh this looks so good!!”

“Can’t wait for this gem, more quality Christian movies please,” someone else urged.

Bure’s “Full House” and “Fuller House” co-star, Andrea Barber, wrote, “So proud of you, my sweet friend!”