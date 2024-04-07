Candace Cameron Bure Cites ‘Security Reasons’ for Significant Change in Her Personal Life

Former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Candace Cameron Bure recently revealed she made a significant change in her personal life. When asked by a fan about it, she admitted part of the catalyst for the change stemmed from security concerns.

Here’s what you need to know:

Candace Cameron Bure Moved

As Us Weekly shared, on March 24, Bure addressed a common question she had received from fans about her living situation via her Instagram Stories. The season 18 “Dancing with the Stars” alum shared, “Many of you have asked, ‘Did you move?’ Yes.”

Bure added, “Why? Mostly for security reasons. Also, family dynamics have changed.” The entertainer explained, “The kids don’t live in Los Angeles anymore. Mama will go where they go!”

She also noted, “I travel a lot. The seasons of life,” regarding the reasons behind the move.

Us Weekly noted that Bure’s daughter, Natasha, moved to Texas in August 2023.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum’s son Lev married his wife Elliott in January, Bure revealed on Instagram.

In a December 2021 interview for TBN with her brother, Kirk Cameron, Bure noted that none of her three kids still live at home. “Lev works for our family business full-time, he lives up in Napa Valley,” Bure explained.

At the time of the interview, Bure noted her youngest child, Maksim, had just graduated from high school. He was still deciding what he would do next. Bure mentioned he might go to college and continue playing hockey, or he might also go work for the family business.

Based on his Instagram bio, it appears he spends time in Los Angeles and is based in Napa Valley these days.

The Bure Family Purchased Their Home in Malibu in 2015

Before her recent move, Bure and her family had a home in Malibu, California. In 2015, the Los Angeles Times shared the family purchased the home for $2.355 million.

The house was originally built in 1965 and had four bedrooms and three bathrooms. According to Variety (via Yahoo! Entertainment), the home was 2,564 square feet.

Before purchasing the Malibu home, the family owned a place in Plantation, Florida. Wine Spectator shared in November 2017 that since 2006, the family also had a second home in Napa.

Bure’s husband, Valerie, explained, “As my [hockey] career was coming to an end, I knew that one day, [winemaking] is what I wanted to do.” They bought what became the home of Bure Family Wines in St. Helena in 2011.

Bure Didn’t Go Into Detail About the Security Concerns

Bure mentioned “security reasons” first in her Instagram Story about moving. However, she did not share any additional context in that regard. If she was the only one spending significant time at the home in Malibu, that on its own could be seen as a security concern.

If Bure has acquired another property, either via purchase or rental, to replace the Malibu home, she did not say. Even without providing many details, it seems quite a few of her fans had picked up on the change in her living situation.