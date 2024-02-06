Val Chmerkovskiy Shares Emotional Goodbye & Reflects on a ‘Season I’ll Never Forget’

“Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Val Chmerkovskiy and his wife, Jenna Johnson, have been doing the show tour since the opening date. Now, however, the DWTS stars are heading home with their son Rome and bidding farewell to the show.

Here’s what you need to know:

Val Chmerkovskiy Is Full of Gratitude

On February 1, Chmerkovskiy shared a post about his experience on his Instagram page. He included a video he took with a bunch of fans and wrote a lengthy, touching, caption.

“This exchange brought me so much joy. All the fans that have showed up and waited outside after the shows…I just cannot put into words how grateful I am,” Chmerkovskiy shared.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro mentioned experiences he has shared with fans on the tour that have contributed to his deep gratitude. “It’s something I’ve felt in the past, I’ve lost touch with, and have been abundantly reminded of this tour,” Chmerkovskiy admitted.

The idea of Chmerkovskiy feeling revitalized after recent experiences he has had as a “Dancing with the Stars” pro came toward the end of season 32 as well. He won the Mirrorball trophy, his third, with partner Xochitl Gomez.

Ahead of the finale, Chmerkovskiy admitted in an Instagram post, “This has easily been one of my favorite seasons on DWTS.”

Chmerkovskiy also told People of season 32, “This time around I’m really savoring the moment and I’m really enjoying it.” He reflected on earlier seasons of “Dancing with the Stars” where he was “successful,” but also found the experiences to be “really stressful and not as fun.”

The timing of having Gomez as his partner seemed to be perfect. That revitalization seemed to carry over to the tour.

In the caption of his recent Instagram post, he admitted his gratitude was “something I’ve felt in the past, I’ve lost touch with, and have been abundantly reminded of this tour.”

Chmerkovskiy Gushed Over the ‘Pure Joy’ Fans Have Given Him

Chmerkovskiy gushed over the support he felt throughout the season and shared, “One of the biggest reasons why I came back on tour is the chance to say thank you to all of you in person.”

He continued that he wanted “To hug and thank in person for a season I’ll never forget. And for a moment in time that feels so special to me.”

In a separate Instagram post that Chmerkovskiy shared on February 2, he expanded on his appreciation and love for the “Dancing with the Stars” fans. He shared a video that a supporter sent him showing her with friends watching the finale.

The video showed that the group went wild when Chmerkovskiy and Gomez were announced as the winners of season 32. He shared the message he sent back to her, which read, “You have no idea how much pure joy this brought me.”

His message continued, “When you do this for this long, you see moments like this come and go, and the period between them grows and you start to ask, will the moment come again… this time felt really really special.”

“Dancing with the Stars” fans made it clear via comments on his posts that they simply adore Chmerkovskiy.

“Your energy lights up every room!” one fan gushed. They continued, “You are such an amazing individual and can’t wait to see what the future holds for you!”

“Your love for us never goes unnoticed.. We love you so much. Thank you for everything,” commented another fan.

“Thank you for loving and adoring your fans as much as we love and adore you,” read another comment.