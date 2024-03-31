Candace Cameron Bure Admits Being in a ‘Lonely Place’ & Feeling Weak

“Dancing with the Stars” alum Candace Cameron Bure has opened up about some mental health challenges she has been navigating.

Fans are accustomed to seeing Bure as a bubbly, positive entertainer. The DWTS and “Fuller House” alum recently revealed she has her struggles just like everybody else.

At one point, Bure admitted, “I can try with all of my might to get out of this and I can’t pull myself out of the pit. I can’t pull myself out by myself.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Candace Cameron Bure Struggles With Feeling Weak Amid Depression

On March 27, Bure shared a clip from her podcast on her Instagram page. The “Dancing with the Stars” alum has been doing a series with Jennie Allen, author of “Untangle Your Emotions.”

In her latest podcast episode, Bure opened up about her challenges with depression. She was teary-eyed, dabbing away tears with a tissue from time to time, as she got real about it all.

“[Depression] is such a lonely place and it’s very difficult to speak out about it, even to your most trusted people,” the season 18 “Dancing with the Stars” alum admitted.

“It’s hard to admit it, at least for me,” Bure added. She continued, “I feel like because I should be strong enough to overcome that and then it just feels weak. It just feels so weak. And the perception of that.”

Bure also noted, “There are a lot of people who feel it’s weak and will verbalize that, so then it’s just immediate shame that you’re like, ‘Oh, well, if I struggle with this, then I’m a weak person.'”

She acknowledged, “It’s hard to extend the arm and go, ‘Help me.'”

The DWTS Alum’s Vulnerability Prompted a Flood of Support

Colleagues and fans of Bure’s flooded her with love and support after her vulnerable podcast episode.

“Thank you for sharing this. Just love you friend,” wrote fellow “Dancing with the Stars” alum Alexa PenaVega.

A comment of support read, “And everyone just got a little better. Thank you @candacecbure for shining light in dark place. Keep talking.”

“Never heard your voice like this. Broke my heart. Proud of you for being honest. Hoping this inspires others to be more gentle with you, and your family,” noted another commenter.

“Love the real, rawness of this!! Thank you for sharing this being vulnerable,” someone else added.

“I so appreciate your bravery in sharing!! If it’s physical pain, there’s a lot of understanding. But mental, it’s often aching for understanding or someone that can listen or help-and not knowing where to go for that help,” read another Instagram comment.

A fan of Bure’s wrote, “People that have never struggled with depression will never understand the strength it take[s] just to go through the motions of life when you are depressed. You are strong with depression [because] noone else can pull you out you have to be the one to do it! That takes strength!”

“This podcast was the most real and relatable one done yet. Thank you for your vulnerability and transparency,” praised a different supporter.