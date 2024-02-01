DWTS Alum Details ‘Really, Really Bad’ Pregnancy Scare

A former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant is currently overjoyed to be pregnant, but it has been a difficult experience. Alexa PenaVega is expecting her fourth child with her husband, Carlos PenaVega.

The entertainers both competed in season 21 of DWTS and are currently parents to two boys, Ocean and Kingston, and one girl, Rio. This fourth pregnancy was a surprise, but the family has shared their excitement over it. However, Alexa opened up in a couple of videos about the scare they navigated, where they almost lost the baby.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alexa PenaVega Started Bleeding Heavily

In an Instagram post shared on January 28, Alexa opened up about this fourth pregnancy. She admitted, “The first trimester of this pregnancy sucked. It was really, really, really hard.” She added, “I would say that the honeymoon period of that pregnancy lasted for a very short while.”

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant noted she experienced the worst morning sickness she had ever had. As difficult as that was, there was a major scare the family had with the pregnancy.

“In the middle of all this crazy morning sickness, we had a really bad scare in our pregnancy. Really, really bad,” Alexa explained.

She also noted, “It was just such an emotional experience and a lot of waiting and no answers right away. Having to sit and wait in God tested my faith in a really, really good way.”

In a second Instagram video post that Alexa uploaded the following day, on January 29, she went into detail about the situation. She shared that when the situation arose, she wasn’t doing anything strenuous. Alexa noted that she wasn’t feeling stressed at the time, and she was simply cooking in the kitchen.

Then, however, something happened that scared her. She started bleeding, and she was bleeding a lot.

“It almost felt like a gushing feeling like my water breaking or something like that. It was crazy, there was so much blood. So much blood. I’ve never experienced that,” the “Dancing with the Stars” alum revealed.

Alexa told fans that during her pregnancy with Rio, she had experienced a small amount of bleeding. She learned she had a small tear that had caused the bleeding. It hadn’t been something that caused alarm that time, though.

“This time felt very different,” Alexa recalled. She said she experienced constant, sometimes “gushing” bleeding for a couple of hours. “It was equivalent to, like, seven periods. It was just nuts,” she shared.

The DWTS Alum Relied on Her Faith As She Waited for Answers

As Alexa faced this scary situation, she leaned on her faith. She believed God provided peace that “allowed me to stay okay and confident in him.” She felt that however the situation was going to play out, it was out of her control

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum explained that she didn’t have a doctor in Florida, where the family was at the time. The couple planned to return to their home in Maui, Hawaii, for Alexa to give birth. Given that, she had not arranged care with a provider in Florida.

After the heavy bleeding started, Alexa reached out to a “close family friend” who is a doctor and birth coach to get some insight. She valued and trusted his opinion, she explained, and he “really talked me through what it could be, but remained very hopeful.”

Then, she started making phone calls to local providers to see where she could get an ultrasound done. Alexa indicated that it was evening at that point, and she was unable to connect with anyone until the following morning. Then, she had to wait a couple of days before she could get in somewhere.

Everything felt okay with the pregnancy, Alexa noted, but she “Literally just had to sit and wait for almost three days” to get the ultrasound done. She said that was the hardest part, but she talked to her baby and trusted in God.

The PenaVegas Were Relieved to Learn the Baby Was Fine

After getting the ultrasound, Alexa learned she had a tear similar to what she experienced with Rio. This time, however, the tear was about 4 centimeters long, which explained how much she had been bleeding.

She noted that in that type of situation, “If that continues to tear, then the pregnancy basically no longer becomes viable.” There was a big risk she could have lost the pregnancy.

The medical team checked on the baby, and “that was wild.” Alexa realized at that point that she had been holding in all of the stress and emotions about the situation.

Alexa was able to see the baby’s heartbeat and see that it was “totally fine.” At that point, for the first time, she “just let loose and started crying.” She noted in reflection, “It was beautiful and it was awesome.”

Throughout that appointment, Carlos had been outside in the car with the couple’s other three children. She texted him the good news, and it seems everything has gone smoothly since then.

Fans took to the comments section to support Alexa.

One supporter wrote, “Alexa that is so so scary 😢 sending you and your baby so much love and support through this pregnancy ❤️ you got this!”

“Praise God for His peace and comfort and protection over baby!! 🥲 this vlog is everything 😘,” added another.

Someone else wrote, “So happy everything is ok. Love your little family. Following since DWTS. ❤️❤️❤️”