Candace Cameron Bure Shares Family News Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday

Candace Cameron Bure gave a family update days before Thanksgiving. In November 2023, the “Dancing With the Stars” season 18 alum revealed that she will soon be gaining a daughter-in-law.

Bure and her husband, Valeri, are parents to daughter Natasha, 25, and sons Lev, 23, and Maksim, 21. But there will soon be a second daughter in the mix.

Candace Cameron Bure’s Son Lev is Getting Married

Bure shared details on her expanding family while speaking with Us Weekly on November 20, 2023.

“We are gaining a daughter very soon,” the “Full House” alum dished, before revealing that her son Lev, 23, is engaged to be married. “My son is getting married just after Christmas, and so we’re very excited. She is definitely, definitely invited into the family, but we’ll see how the holidays work out in that way. Now it’s, like, two families. We’ll probably be vying for the kids every year.”

Bure teased that the wedding planning is in full swing and noted that she is not overstepping as a mother of the groom. “I feel like it probably is different to be the mother of a groom than the mother of the bride,” she added. “I’m definitely finding my place in the wedding and just being supportive. …I want to help and do everything, but I’m learning to settle into my position of just being available and supportive.”

Bure did not reveal the name of her mystery future daughter-in-law. As of this writing, her son Lev does not appear to be on Instagram.

Candace Cameron Bure’s Son Broke Off a Previous Engagement in 2021

It’s not surprising that Bure kept her son’s engagement private up until now. In 2021, Lev ended a previous engagement to his girlfriend Taylor Hutchinson.

According to People, Lev was just 20 when he proposed to his girlfriend Taylor Hutchinson in Napa, California, in August 2020. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Bure congratulated her oldest son and his fiancee on their engagement.

“She said YES!!! Last night my son [Lev] proposed to his beautiful girlfriend @taylorrhutchison 💍,” she wrote at the time. “We are SO excited for these cuties!!! #Engaged! And this mama/mama-in-love can’t wait for wedding planning shenanigans 🥂🍾💗!!!”

But months later, Bure shared the news that the engagement was off. “Sorry, you didn’t get the memo?” she said to Us Weekly in April 2021. “We didn’t make an announcement, but yeah, he’s no longer getting married.”

“It was a mutual decision. So nobody’s upset and heartbroken,” Bure added.

Bure’s other two kids, Natasha and Maksim, still follow Hutchinson on Instagram.

While Bure did not post an announcement for her son’s second engagement, she did share an update on him when he graduated college. In October 2022, the proud mom posted a photo with her son to Instagram and praised his achievements.

“I’m so proud of our son Lev who graduated University today with a 4.0 and a B.S. degree in Biblical and Theological Studies ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ all while maintaining a full-time job over the entirety of his studies,” she wrote at the time. “We can’t wait to see where God leads him next.”

