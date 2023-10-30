DWTS Alum Candace Cameron Bure Asks Fans for Prayers

Candace Cameron Bure has asked fans to pray for her. The “Full House” star shared a video on her Instagram Stories on October 29, 2023.

“I’m just leaving church right now,” the “Dancing With the Stars” alum said in a video that she recorded in her car. “I was praying for some people this morning. And I don’t do this very often but, I would love your prayers. Some of you asked me how you could pray for me. And, so I’m kind of putting it out there today. I would really appreciate it,” she continued.

“Everything is good,” she added. “I just have a busy week ahead of me. I have a lot going on. And things that are important, and I just want to be covered in protection and prayer and wisdom and thoughtfulness, and I would so appreciate it,” she explained.

Here’s what you need to know:

Candace Cameron Bure Has Been Making Headlines Lately

Bure’s prayer request comes on the heels of comments made by Great American Family CEO Bill Abbott.

“One of the biggest parts of our growth has been our talent, and the fact that we have such recognizable stars in our stable of talent — and that they are relentless in promoting Great American Family. That, in and of itself, has created the awareness necessary to grow like we have,” he told Variety in October 2023.

He went on to discuss the various actors involved in filming the shows and movies that air on GAF. He praised Bure for her contributions to the network, both as an actor and as the network’s chief content officer. A bit later on in the interview, Abbott was asked if he “agreed” with Bure’s decision that the network would feature “traditional marriage” and that there wouldn’t be any LGBTQ+ storylines.

“I wouldn’t say whether it’s a matter of agreeing or not. Candace is chief content officer and has a point of view, and she is leading the way in the areas I mentioned before in such a skilled way that we definitely rely on her judgment and what she thinks is going to resonate best,” Abbott told Variety.

“Certainly, we support her in every way that I can. I think that when it comes down to all of our own personal feelings on this topic and how we see the world, we try and separate that as much as possible from the business point of view. Candace is great and leading the way in the business part of it. So we support her in that,” he added.

Candace Cameron Bure Fans Previously Offered to Pray for Her

During an “Ask Me Anything” on her Instagram Stories in August 2023, one person asked how fans could pray for her. Bure responded by first thanking the person for offering.

“I’m always praying for protection, in the physical and of the heart and mind. Being a public person has its pros and cons. I think some of you can imagine or have seen glimpses of the cons,” she said.

“My skin isn’t as thick as you might think,” she continued, adding, “I take every step by the grace and strength God provides.”

At the time, Bure had been involved in a feud with former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor and TikTok star, JoJo Siwa. It was Siwa who kicked things off when she uploaded a TikTok and casually mentioned that Bure was the “rudest” celebrity she’d ever met. From there, the two had a conversation and things seemed to be better — until they weren’t.

Following Bure’s comments about focusing on “traditional marriage,” Siwa went on the “Viall Files” podcast and expressed her feelings.

“When you’re doing it out of spite to say that, ‘Too much is about LGBTQIA and you guys suck and I want to make a movie about traditional marriage and you’re not traditional,’ that got to me a little bit,” she said on the July 2023 episode.

READ NEXT: Concerns for Matthew Perry Were High Just Days Before His Death