Candace Cameron Bure Shares Big Family News With Fans

Actress and “Dancing With the Stars” alum Candace Cameron Bure has a lot to celebrate. Her son, Lev Valerievich Bure, 23, married his girlfriend, Elliott, in a beautiful outdoor ceremony over the weekend.

“Words cannot express the joy we have felt this weekend celebrating the marriage of our son and his bride Elliott. We gained a beautiful daughter and a wonderful family to do life with. I have an overwhelming sense of love, joy, peace and contentment thanks to God’s blessing of family and friendship. My heart is so full,” Bure captioned an Instagram post on January 30, 2024.

Bure and her husband, Valeri Bure, have been married since 1996 and share three adult children. Lev Bure is their oldest son. They also have a daughter named Natasha, 25, and a younger son named Maksim, 22.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family Reacted to Candace Cameron Bure’s Post

Candace Cameron Bure shared a few photos from her son’s wedding along with a touching caption.

“What a celebration it was!! The Holy Spirit was present, the gospel was preached and love filled the air. Covenant vows were made and hearts watching were reminded of theirs long ago,” she wrote.

“We talked, we ate, speeches were given, toasts were made, we laughed, we danced, we celebrated! What a glorious day!!!! This mama is over the moon HAPPY!!!! Congratulations to Lev and Elliott Bure!!!!!!” she added.

The comments section of the post quickly filled with congratulatory messages, including notes from some familiar DWTS faces. Candace Cameron Bure competed alongside Mark Ballas on season 18 and finished the show in third place.

“So beautiful Candace! Congratulations,” wrote ballroom pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

“Congratulations!!!!” said retired pro, Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Dozens of comments from fans also filtered in.

“What a gift! Thanks for sharing it all. Congrats,” one comment read.

“Such gorgeous photos! A big congratulations to the whole family!!” someone else added.

Candace Cameron Bure Is Extremely Close to Her Children

Candace Cameron Bure truly values time with her family and she is extremely close to her three kids.

“We are a very close family and no matter what’s on the schedule, we all stick together,” she told People magazine back in 2011.

“We have dinner together just about every night and our weekends are all about having fun together. My time is so short with them and I know that when they start driving, it will start to change. But for now, I keep them close,” she added.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Us Weekly in November 2023, Candace Cameron Bure expressed excitement over her son’s engagement.

“We are gaining a daughter very soon. My son is getting married just after Christmas, and so we’re very excited. She is definitely, definitely invited into the family, but we’ll see how the holidays work out in that way. Now it’s, like, two families. We’ll probably be vying for the kids every year,” she told the outlet.

Lev Bure doesn’t appear to have social media and hasn’t spoken out about his wedding.

