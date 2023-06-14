Carrie Ann Inaba Returns to Instagram to Share ‘Medical’ Update

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba decided to go on Instagram Live to surprise her fans and to give them an update on her health.

“What’s new everyone I haven’t been her at all this year. I’ve had a lot of medical stuff… but I’m back. Because the human spirit is very resilient. And the body is always trying to find its way to healing. I think,” she captioned an Instagram post which contained the video from her Live.

During her Live, Inaba shared that she had fractured a rib and then caught Covid earlier in the year. Despite having a rough start to 2023, Inaba confirmed that she will be returning to judge season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars” when it returns in the fall of 2023 and she expressed that she is happy that the show will be back on ABC.

Carrie Ann Inaba Had Appendicitis

Inaba said that her second bout with the coronavirus stirred up some anxiety within her.

“It was a lot harder than I’d realized because I had some PTSD that came out with it,” she explained. “I’m sure you guys can relate. Some of you,” she added, explaining that it brought her back to the last time she had gotten sick and was forced to leave “The Talk.” She said that caused her to go into a depression.

From there, Inaba explained that she started coming down with “stomach flus.” She explained that she usually didn’t have any issues with her stomach so the illness was very odd for her. She went to the doctor only to learn that she actually had appendicitis.

“It’s taken me this long to just get normal. I have a little bit of a belly, which is part of the healing process, I guess. And so, I’m getting there,” she said before thanking fans for their support during this trying time.

Inaba went on to promise her fans that she’d be more active on social media and that she’d be sharing more about what she’s been going through.

Fans Reacted to Carrie Ann Inaba’s Post

Inaba has dealt with a number of health issues in recent years, including lupus, fibromyalgia, Sjogren’s syndrome, and even Lyme disease.

“This journey to wellness has made me appreciate my body so much. Because it’s this miraculous organism that is– it thrives, and it reaches for solutions, and it’s happy to heal. My body has always been central to my life because since I was four years old, I was a dancer,” she told Yahoo! Life in 2022.

“When I started to have chronic pain, I stopped moving as much. As I stopped moving, I got sicker and sicker. The one thing that I definitely am so grateful for dance is making me understand that movement is one of the keys to living a healthy life,” she added.

Those who couldn’t catch Inaba’s recent Instagram Live were able to leave comments on her post and many people showed their support for the DWTS judge as she’s had a very challenging couple of months.

“It’s so good to see you back and feeling much better. I continue to keep you in my prayers for your complete and full recovery,” one person wrote.

“Sending tons of [love] yes you were missed…yes we want to hear from you and important (to us) the hair looks great.. happy your feeling better…hi to the kitty in the background,” someone else added.

“So happy you’re feeling better! You look beautiful! Looking forward to seeing you and Dancing with the Stars soon,” a third comment read.

“I love you @carrieanninaba. I could relate to all the health issues! Glad you’re doing better. You look beautiful! God Bless,” a fourth Instagram user said.

