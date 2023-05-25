Carrie Ann Inaba Reflects on DWTS Changes After ‘Time off’

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba has taken some time to reflect on the recent changes associated with the show. On May 22, 2023, she shared an Instagram Reel and wrote a lengthy caption to express her feelings.

“Been thinking about @dancingwiththestars And I’m so pleased that we are back on @abcnetwork along with @disneyplus. This allows for even more people to have access to our show and it allows the people who have been watch us from the beginning to continue watching us again in the fall,” Inaba wrote, referencing the decision to bring the show back to cable television after having one season available only on Disney+.

Here’s what you need to know:

Carrie Ann Inaba Went on to Highlight the Changes Within the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family

Inaba said that she took some time away from social media, which she has done in the past.

“I’ve taken some time off socials and work in general and it’s given me a lot of time to reflect. And I just want to say it’s an honor that after so many seasons, we are still growing and growing evolving with our #DWTS family,” she wrote.

“We have lost some of our loved ones along the way… but they will always be with us in the ballroom. And if you are a part of our #family then you also know that we’ve gained a few new family members along the way. Congratulations to all the new dancing mamas and papas out there. How beautiful it is,” she added.

Indeed, there have been quite a few deaths within the DWTS family, including Aaron Carter (season 9) and longtime host Len Goodman. Goodman announced his retirement from the show toward the end of season 31. He died of cancer just a few months later.

There have also been a lot of happy moments, too, with Jenna Johnson, Lindsay Arnold, and Witney Carson all welcoming babies in 2023. Daniella Karagach and Peta Murgatroyd are also expecting.

Many Fans Commented on Carrie Ann Inaba’s Post

Inaba received love and support from her faithful fans in the comments section of her Instagram post.

“You’re a beautiful soul @carrieanninaba! Thank you for sharing so much of your heart so honestly with us. It’s wonderful you took some “refreshing” time, especially after Len’s passing. We will miss seeing his face but as you said he’ll live on in the DWTS family & ballroom. You were blessed to have him in your life & he was enriched knowing you as well. May God bless you & keep you,” one person wrote.

“Glad you have taken some time for you. Everything is great here, harvested my first crop of elderberries yesterday. Mulberry and citrus seasons are winding down, next up peaches, nectarines then plums. Happy to have food that I know was grown right. Have a great week,” someone else added.

“Welcome back you were missed …ditto now I can watch with family ( even when we don’t live in the same house or state) time…such a good and bad thing,” a third comment read.

READ NEXT: DWTS Pro Gets Emotional as Big Life Change Looms