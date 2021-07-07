Will Carrie Ann Inaba Be on DWTS Season 30 Amid ‘The Talk’ Leave of Absence?

Carrie Ann Inaba has been working through health issues in 2021. The “Dancing With the Stars” judge announced in April that she would be taking a leave of absence from “The Talk,” and fans are wondering if Inaba will be back for season 30 of the ballroom dance competition.

Inaba is open about her health battles. In 2014, she was diagnosed with Sjogren’s syndrome, an autoimmune disorder.

In April 2021, she let her Instagram followers know that she would be taking a leave of absence.

“We all know health is the most precious gift we have,” she wrote. “And I need to take care of mine. I appreciate the love and support from all of you and from my family at ‘The Talk.'”

She went on to say that she hoped to return to “The Talk” soon.

Tyra Banks Commented on Inaba’s Health Situation

In a recent segment on Entertainment Tonight, host of “Dancing With the Stars” Tyra Banks commented on Inaba’s health and whether she’d return for the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

When Banks was asked if Inaba returned, she said, “I hope so!”

“Seh was there way before I was,” Banks added. “So I’m gonna be begging her, ‘Please, baby, please! You gonna be there, right?”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Inaba will be ready in time for “Dancing With the Stars” season 30, however.

Inaba has been taking some time for herself in the interim.

“Went on a little journey to refresh the soul this past weekend,” Inaba shared on June 21, 2021 on Instagram. “… There is no better medicine for your spiritual well being than a dose of Mother Nature.”:

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Will Have Four Judges

As long as Inaba is healthy enough to return to the ballroom, there will be four judges present for “Dancing With the Stars” season 30. Derek Hough, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli are all set to return alongside Inaba and Banks for the upcoming season.

Hough recently told Heavy that he is very excited to get back into the ballroom.

“One thing I can say is that ‘Dancing With the Stars’ will be back in September and it’s gonna be an amazing huge season that I can’t wait for people to see,” Hough shared at the time. “It’s gonna be good. I just can’t wait to see if we have an audience!”

As for what he’s most excited about for the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars,” Hough had two different answers.

“Honestly, I’m just excited about the cast! I’m always curious. I’m always like, ‘I wonder who it’s gonna be?’ Because that’s such a huge part of the season, what the cast is going to be like,” he said.

Hough added, “And, I’m looking forward to having Len be back, it’s gonna be good to see him and sit next to him in the ballroom. That’s going to be a lot of fun.”

The ballroom dance competition will be returning in September 2021. Based on past schedules, the show will likely premiere on Monday, September 13, 2021, at 8 p.m. on ABC. If that turns out to not be the premiere date, the monumental season will start one week later, on September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

