‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 Cast: Celebrities Fans Want in the Ballroom

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to begin in September 2022, and that means fans have ideas about celebrities they’d like to see in the ballroom for the upcoming season.

There are a few things that have been announced about season 31 of the ballroom dance competition, including the fact that all four judges, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Len Goodman will be returning, and the show will be airing on Disney+.

The release date is September 19, 2022, according to an Insider, though that has not been officially announced.

Read on to learn about which celebrities some fans want to see in the ballroom this fall.

Fans Have Large Wishlists

One person took to Reddit to share their wishlist when it comes to the upcoming season of the show. The post listed celebrities like “Sister, Sister” actresses Tamera and Tia Mowry, former Disney channel actress Sofia Wylie, actress and “Jeopardy!” host Mayim Bialik, singer Joshua Basset, and actor Cole Sprouse.

Others shared their thoughts in the reply section.

“I would want Madison Hubbell and possibly her ice dancing partner Zach Donohue,” one person wrote in the replies.

One said they would love to see track athlete Shacarri Richardson on the show.

Another person shared a lengthy wishlist they shared which included singer Jesse McCartney, actresses Danielle Fishel and Lacey Chabert, athletes Eli Manning, Rob Gronkowski or Drew Brees, activist Elizabeth Smart, and actress Hayden Panettiere.

“I would love to see: Robert Irwin, Kevin Richardson, JC Chasez, Lili Reinhart, Aly or AJ Michalka, Ashlee Simpson, Bethany Joy Lenz, Giacomo Gianniotti, Emily Osment, Goldie Hawn, Chilli from TLC, Gaten Matarazzo, or Kirsten Storms,” one person commented. “And if none of those work out I will settle for at least people I know.”

Another wrote that they’d like to see Dana Carvey, Meredith Viera, Jordyn Sparks, Beanie Feldstein, LaMelo Ball and Kirsten Storms in the cast.

One person said they’d like to see Tony Hawk or Tyler “Ninja” Blevins in the ballroom.

Some Celebrities Have Expressed Interest in Joining the Show

Some celebrities have been open about their desire to compete on a season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Recently, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles said she wants to be on the show. She’d be following in the footsteps of her teammates Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee.

During the 2022 ESPYs, Chiles chatted with Variety on the red carpet and said she’d love to be on the competition show.

“I’d love to do ‘Dancing With the Stars,’” she shared. “That’s something, maybe this season, you never know what can happen. But crossing my fingers. We’ll see if I have time.”

Robert Irwin, animal rights activist, brother of “Dancing With the Stars” champion Bindi Irwin, and son of the late Steve Irwin, has also said he’d love to be on the show.

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Irwin said he’d love to be on the show and that “it’s about time.”

“I reckon it’s about time, eh?” said Robert, adding, “I’d definitely give it go. I reckon [Bindi] could give me some tips. I think it’d be a lot of fun.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. Derek Hough, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will all return along with Tyra Banks and new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro.

