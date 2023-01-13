DWTS Semi-Finalist’s Big News Has Fans in Tears

A “Dancing With the Stars” semi-finalist shared some big news with the world, after proposing to his longtime girlfriend.

Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, who competed alongside Cheryl Burke in season 10, got engaged to “Selling Tampa” star Sharelle Rosado on January 7, 2023.

“I’m honestly shocked! I’m at a loss for words. This was absolutely beautiful and to see my family and friends here to celebrate our love, that really did it for me,” Rosado told People magazine after the proposal.

Ochocinco got down on one knee in Miami, Florida, and presented Rosado with an impressive 7.5 carat diamond.

Here’s what you need to know:

Rosado Shared a Video of the Proposal on Instagram

Ochocinco was able to completely catch Rosado by surprise with the proposal, so much so that she didn’t even think he was serious when he got down on one knee. She shared a video that someone took of the special moment, and it was easy to see that she thought he was just joking — until he pulled out the ring.

“The official Proposal,” she captioned the video.

“You said if we get married you’d give me a Cheeseburger to go with my French Fry & hunny you gone have to stand on that,” Ochocinco wrote in the comments section.

Several friends and fans reacted to the news in the comments section — and many admitted that the proposal made them cry.

“Why I’m sitting here watching this crying like a fool,” one comment read.

“Who’s cutting onions,” someone else wrote.

“Aww I’m so happy for you guys, I genuinely feel like that’s your soulmate you guys bring out the best in each other,” a third person added.

“Why am I crying. This was so genuine and so beautiful congratulations,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Ochocinco & Rosado Have a Daughter Together

Fans of Netflix’s “Selling Tampa” likely know that Ochocinco and Rosado welcomed a daughter together in January 2022. Rosado revealed her pregnancy on the show.

“It was shocking. I think I was crying and laughing at the same time,” she told People magazine after finding out that she was pregnant. “I just can’t wait. It’s actually going by so fast. I found out I was pregnant while we were filming, so time is flying. It doesn’t even seem like it’s been that long.”

A few months later, Rosado announced the birth of Serenity Hurricane Paula Johnson.

Although it’s not exactly clear when Ochocinco and Rosado started dating, they went Instagram official in November 2020. In February 2021, Rosado opened up about how she met the former NFL star.

“I slid in his DMs. We used to tell — the joke was, we met on Christian Mingle, but I actually slid in his DMs,” Rosado said during an episode of the “I Am Athlete” podcast. “He was always a crush of mine. Like for years. Sexy, tall, chocolate. That thang know he fine.”

Rosado has three other kids from a previous relationship while Ochocinco is a father of seven (including his daughter with Rosado), according to The Sun. It’s unknown if the couple plans on having any more children together.

Ochocinco and Rosado split their time between Miami and Tampa.

READ NEXT: DWTS Semi-Finalist Opens Up About Relationship With Pro Partner