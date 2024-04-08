DWTS Season 32 Alum Shares Personal News With Fans

Season 32 “Dancing With the Stars” alum Charity Lawson had breast augmentation surgery. The former “Bachelorette” lead shared the news on social media and explained her decision to go under the knife.

“There has been a lot of speculation and also a lot of you all have reached out to me,” Lawson said in a TikTok video. She went on to say that she wanted implants that were “very natural.”

“If I turn to the side a little bit, like, it’s still like in proportion with my frame. I’m very petite and tiny. So, I knew that going in, and I was like, I don’t want this to be like, ‘Oh my God, this girl got her titties done,'” she added.

In the video, Lawson wore a fitted black spaghetti strap top that showed off her new cleavage.

Lawson got engaged to Dotun Olubeko on the finale of her season of “The Bachelorette.” She and ballroom pro Artem Chigvintsev made it to the semifinals on DWTS and finished in fourth place.

Here’ s what you need to know:

Charity Lawson Said She Is ‘Really Happy’ With the Results of Her Surgery

Lawson said that she’s “really proud” and “really happy” with her implants and that she wanted to be honest with her fans and followers.

“I want to be the person that when you look at me, you see someone who’s being transparent in the conversation and normalizing these experiences that we are so many of us go through, but we feel like we can’t talk about or it’s like out of fear of judgment,” she said on TikTok.

“It’s 2024, and if you ain’t living your life for you at this point, I don’t know what else to tell you. It’s the biggest lesson that I’ve learned from myself,” she added.

Lawson and her fiance are planning to get married in about a year.

“We’re not really trying to have a super incredibly 17-year length engagement. We obviously came here to find love, and we have successfully done that. So [we’re] super happy to get our lives started,” she told People magazine in August 2023. She and Olubeko haven’t shared any additional wedding plans, nor have they shared a potential date for their special day.

Fans Reacted to Charity Lawson’s Implant News

Overall, fans were happy for Lawson and many supported her decision to get breast augmentation surgery. The comments on her TikTok showed that she made the right decision in being honest and sharing her decision publicly.

“You look damn good!! You don’t owe anyone anything but the transparency is so admirable,” one person wrote.

“Glad recovery went well!! love normalizing conversation about this, and doing it for you,” someone else added.

“Life is too short to be anything but happy! You look great! They look great,” a third comment read.

“I love them!!! Thank you for your transparency. that’s why you’re always my fav bachelorette,” a fourth TikTok user said.

